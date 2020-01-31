MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock boys made life uncomfortable for Palmyra during the first 28 minutes of Thursday night’s basketball game.
The Panthers were able to breathe sighs of relief with a late surge of points against E-M.
Palmyra escaped Elmwood-Murdock’s victory bid 47-40. The Knights went toe to toe with the Panthers for most of the game and were within one point midway through the fourth quarter. Palmyra used a 9-0 run to create enough cushion on the scoreboard to win.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Aaron Pryor said turnovers played a critical role in the outcome. Palmyra forced giveaways on E-M’s first five trips of the fourth quarter to prevent the Knights from taking a lead. The Panthers posted points off consecutive steals late in the game to soar ahead.
“I think we did a fairly good job of keeping their size under control in the lane and keeping the game’s tempo in our favor,” Pryor said. “We just turned the ball over too much. We had multiple empty possessions, and that can’t happen against a team like Palmyra. I think that probably was the main difference tonight.”
Elmwood-Murdock (6-11) fell behind 12-3 and 23-12 against the taller Panthers. Six-foot-seven senior Kaleb Kempkes posted nine early points and 6-3 senior guard Andrew Waltke drained a pair of 3-pointers.
The Knights used their defense to get back into the game. The team held Palmyra (13-4) scoreless for a 5:02 stretch of the second quarter. A 3-pointer from Noah Willey and putback by Tyler Marlatt made it 23-17, and consecutive baskets from Noah Jones and Drake Spohr created a 23-21 margin. Nate Rust’s 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer brought the Knights within 26-24.
E-M kept its momentum going at the start of the third quarter. Consecutive jumpers by Willey knotted the score at 26-26 and 28-28. Willey’s assist to Spohr for a layup gave E-M a 30-28 lead at the 6:11 mark of the stanza.
Defense headlined the game for a large portion of the second half. Palmyra went scoreless for a 7:10 stretch and Elmwood-Murdock was stuck on 32 points for 7:20. Arent’s assist to Marlatt brought the team within 36-34 with 4:35 to play. Willey made the margin one point with a free throw 29 seconds later.
Palmyra then burst ahead with baskets on three straight possessions. Waltke and Kempkes combined for seven points in a 1:33 stretch that made the lead 43-35. Kempkes then rebounded a missed shot and threw an outlet pass to Dominic Darrah for a fast-break layup with 1:20 left on the clock.
Willey guided E-M with a double-double effort of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Marlatt posted six points and five boards and Arent had four points, four rebounds and three steals.
Spohr tallied six points and three rebounds, Rust produced six points and Reid Fletcher hauled in four rebounds. Jones and Jared Drake each chipped in two points for the Knights.
Pryor said the Knights had gained confidence from a three-game winning streak over the previous seven days. The team collected 45-44 and 56-38 triumphs over Milford and Syracuse on consecutive dates the prior weekend. E-M then snared a 38-37 conference victory at Freeman on Tuesday night.
Pryor said the team would focus on those positive accomplishments heading into the final stretch of the season.
“We talked in the locker room about turning the page and moving forward,” Pryor said. “We’ve had a busy stretch here and the guys have played well against some really good teams. We’ve had six or seven games in a 15-day period, so it’s been a test of our conditioning and mental toughness.
“There are times in every basketball season where you get tested either physically or mentally, and I think our guys have passed a lot of those tests. That’s going to benefit us as we look ahead to an exciting part of the year.”
Palmyra 18 8 8 13 – 47
Elmwood-Murdock 10 14 8 8 – 40
Elmwood-Murdock (40)
Fletcher 0-5 0-0 0, Arent 1-3 2-4 4, Willey 5-15 1-2 14, Spohr 3-3 0-0 6, Marlatt 3-5 0-0 6, Rust 2-5 0-0 6, Drake 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-39 3-6 40.