Knights take on undefeated Eagles

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock boys controlled the first 12 minutes of Friday night’s matchup with undefeated Milford.
The Eagles turned the tables on the Knights for the remaining time on the clock.
Milford rallied from an early deficit to defeat Elmwood-Murdock 60-29. The Eagles trailed 16-14 midway through the second quarter but scored 25 straight points to take control.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Aaron Pryor said the Knights felt confident about their chances entering the contest. The team led 11-6 after one quarter and stayed in front for the first four minutes of the second period. Milford (16-0) forced five late turnovers to switch spots on the scoreboard by halftime.
“We played really well in the first quarter and controlled the tempo, and that was reflective in the score,” Pryor said. “We kept that momentum going early in the second quarter, but then we had some turnovers and they hit some threes, and before you knew it, they had stretched the lead out to a point where we couldn’t recover.
“With such a top-level team like Milford you have to win the turnover battle, and that didn’t happen tonight. They took advantage of that for sure.”
E-M (1-12) held Milford’s high-powered offense to six points in the first quarter and gave up just one offensive rebound. Noah Jones, Noah Arent, Henry Coleman, Riley Wilson and Reid Fletcher produced baskets on the other end to give the Knights a five-point lead.
A drive from Arent and a 3-pointer by Nate Rust helped E-M maintain a 16-14 edge. All of the energy went Milford’s way after that. The Eagles ended the half with 11 unanswered points and continued those results after the break. Milford scored on its first six trips of the third quarter to extend the gap to 39-16.
“We knew the first two to three minutes of the second half would be a big deal in how the game turned out,” Pryor said. “We felt we could get back into the game if we played the way we did in the first quarter. The boys felt they could do that and were looking forward to getting back out there. Unfortunately, everything went Milford’s way in the second half.”
Milford continued its scoring pattern from previous games. The Eagles have reached the 60-point mark 11 times this season.
Arent helped the Knights with six points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Fletcher posted seven points and three boards and Jones tallied two points, three rebounds and one assist.
Coleman collected five points, two rebounds and one steal, Wilson scored two points and Rust had three points and one assist. Tyson Mans scored four points, Cody Kopf made one steal and Sergio Rikli and Braden Mommens each grabbed one rebound. Gus Pope helped E-M defensively throughout the game.
Milford 6 19 26 9 – 60
Elmwood-Murdock 11 5 7 6 – 29
Milford (60)
Yeackley 5-9 0-0 12, Hartwig 4-8 2-2 11, Weyand 9-15 1-1 20, Stutzman 6-9 0-2 12, Schluckebier 0-0 0-0 0, Springer 1-2 0-0 2, Baack 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 3-4 3, Jakub 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Roth 0-0 0-0 0, Hauder 0-0 0-0 0, Shook 0-0 0-1 0, Piening 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 6-10 60.
Elmwood-Murdock (29)
Rust 1-6 0-0 3, Coleman 2-5 0-0 5, Arent 2-7 2-2 6, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Fletcher 2-8 2-2 7, Wilson 1-3 0-2 2, Pope 0-1 0-0 0, Mans 2-2 0-0 4, Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, Kopf 0-1 0-0 0, Mommens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-34 4-6 29.