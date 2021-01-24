Knights take on undefeated Eagles

A drive from Arent and a 3-pointer by Nate Rust helped E-M maintain a 16-14 edge. All of the energy went Milford’s way after that. The Eagles ended the half with 11 unanswered points and continued those results after the break. Milford scored on its first six trips of the third quarter to extend the gap to 39-16.

“We knew the first two to three minutes of the second half would be a big deal in how the game turned out,” Pryor said. “We felt we could get back into the game if we played the way we did in the first quarter. The boys felt they could do that and were looking forward to getting back out there. Unfortunately, everything went Milford’s way in the second half.”

Milford continued its scoring pattern from previous games. The Eagles have reached the 60-point mark 11 times this season.

Arent helped the Knights with six points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Fletcher posted seven points and three boards and Jones tallied two points, three rebounds and one assist.

Coleman collected five points, two rebounds and one steal, Wilson scored two points and Rust had three points and one assist. Tyson Mans scored four points, Cody Kopf made one steal and Sergio Rikli and Braden Mommens each grabbed one rebound. Gus Pope helped E-M defensively throughout the game.