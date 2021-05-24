Knights take part in state track events

The 1,600-meter relay team of Rikli, Backemeyer, Laney Frahm and Ross earned a trip to the medal platform with a fifth-place effort. The Knights finished the relay in 4:20.43.

Ross edged the anchor runners of Diller-Odell and Maywood-Hayes Center at the finish line to help E-M collect fifth place. Diller-Odell finished in 4:20.80 and Maywood-Hayes Center had a time of 4:21.03. Wynot claimed the state title in 4:12.13.

Zierott and Bailey Frahm competed in the 800 meters for the Knights. Frahm placed 17th in 2:35.30 and Zierott was 19th in 2:36.42.

Both girls made significant progress in the 800 from the beginning of the year. Frahm began the season with a time of 2:47.00 and ran 2:40.48 at the Louisville Invite. She finished under 2:36 at both districts and state.

Zierott clocked a time of 2:46.69 at the Cougar Invite in late April. She reduced her time to 2:37.97 at the Johnson County Central Invite and remained in that stratosphere after that. She posted a mark of 2:36.38 at districts and tallied a near-identical time at state.

Petersen finished 21st in the discus with a toss of 82 feet, 3 inches. She medaled at five meets during the season.