Knights take part in state track events

OMAHA – Nine Elmwood-Murdock athletes created plenty of positive memories this week with their efforts at the state track and field meet.
The Knights traveled to Omaha Burke Stadium on May 19 and 20 for the Class D State Meet. Bailey Frahm, Ella Zierott, Sela Rikli, Laney Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Bri Ross, Abby Petersen, Cade Hosier and Riley Wilson competed during the morning and early afternoon on both days.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys earned sixth place in Class D team standings with 29 points. The E-M girls tied for 29th place with nine points.
Hosier highlighted E-M’s state meet with four medals. He won championships in the long jump and triple jump, finished third in the 100 meters and claimed sixth place in the 200 meters.
Hosier won the triple jump title with a school-best leap of 44-5 3/4. Parkview Christian’s Chandler Page (42-7 3/4) and Riverside’s Tony Berger (42-5 1/2) finished second and third.
Hosier claimed the long jump crown with a distance of 21-5 1/2. Sterling’s Sam Boldt finished second with a leap of 20-5 1/2.
Wilson competed in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles for the Knights. He placed 12th in both races.
Laney Frahm led the Elmwood-Murdock girls with a fourth-place medal in the 300-meter hurdles. She qualified for the finals with a preliminary time of 48.78 seconds. She claimed fourth place the following day by crossing the finish line in 48.30 seconds.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Rikli, Backemeyer, Laney Frahm and Ross earned a trip to the medal platform with a fifth-place effort. The Knights finished the relay in 4:20.43.
Ross edged the anchor runners of Diller-Odell and Maywood-Hayes Center at the finish line to help E-M collect fifth place. Diller-Odell finished in 4:20.80 and Maywood-Hayes Center had a time of 4:21.03. Wynot claimed the state title in 4:12.13.
Zierott and Bailey Frahm competed in the 800 meters for the Knights. Frahm placed 17th in 2:35.30 and Zierott was 19th in 2:36.42.
Both girls made significant progress in the 800 from the beginning of the year. Frahm began the season with a time of 2:47.00 and ran 2:40.48 at the Louisville Invite. She finished under 2:36 at both districts and state.
Zierott clocked a time of 2:46.69 at the Cougar Invite in late April. She reduced her time to 2:37.97 at the Johnson County Central Invite and remained in that stratosphere after that. She posted a mark of 2:36.38 at districts and tallied a near-identical time at state.
Petersen finished 21st in the discus with a toss of 82 feet, 3 inches. She medaled at five meets during the season.
The school’s 3,200-meter relay team competed on the morning of May 19. Elmwood-Murdock finished second in the race with a time of 10:25.961, but judges ruled that one of the runners had gone out of her zone. The Knights were disqualified due to the ruling.
Humphrey St. Francis won the state title in the relay race with a time of 10:10.58. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10:29.05) and Fullerton (10:34.23) finished second and third.
Girls Team Results
Sterling 36, Humphrey St. Francis 34, Fullerton 33, Pender 32, Mullen 29, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28, Wynot 27, Bloomfield 26, Ansley-Litchfield 22, Central Valley 20.75, Wausa 19, O’Neill St. Mary’s 18, Loomis 17, Crawford 16, Kenesaw 16, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 16, Niobrara/Verdigre 14, Pawnee City 14, Osceola 13.75, Exeter-Milligan 13, East Butler 13, Palmer 12.75, Cambridge 12.75, Axtell 12, Pleasanton 11, Overton 11, Scribner-Snyder 10, McCool Junction 10, Lawrence-Nelson 9, Medicine Valley 9, Elmwood-Murdock 9, Friend 8, Franklin 8, Anselmo-Merna 8, Mead 8, Shelton 7, Maywood-Hayes Center 7, Harvard 6, Omaha Christian Academy 5, Meridian 5, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 5, Boyd County 5, Falls City Sacred Heart 4, Wilcox-Hildreth 4, Diller-Odell 4, Plainview 3, Stuart 3, Alma 3, Minatare 2, Chambers/Wheeler Central 2, Paxton 1, Dundy County-Stratton 1
Elmwood-Murdock Results
800 – Bailey Frahm, 2:35.30 (17th)
800 – Ella Zierott, 2:36.42 (19th)
100-meter hurdles preliminaries – Sela Rikli, 17.600 (18th)
300-meter hurdles preliminaries – Laney Frahm, 48.78 (5th)
300-meter hurdles finals – Laney Frahm, 48.30 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – no time due to disqualification
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Tatum Backemeyer, Laney Frahm, Bri Ross), 4:20.43 (5th)
Discus – Abby Petersen, 82-3 (21st)
Boys Team Results
Osceola 46, Mullen 37, Riverside 36, Bertrand 33, McCool Junction 30, Elmwood-Murdock 29, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 27, North Platte St. Patrick’s 26.5, Central Valley 24, Wausa 22, Osmond 22, Boyd County 20, Pawnee City 18, Ansley-Litchfield 18, Wallace 16, Dundy County-Stratton 15, Fullerton 14, Axtell 14, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 13, Red Cloud 13, Harvard 12, Overton 12, Parkview Christian 11, Paxton 10, Sterling 10, Medicine Valley 10, Stuart 10, Winside 10, O’Neill St. Mary’s 9, Wynot 8, East Butler 8, Sandhills-Thedford 6, Humphrey St. Francis 6, Hartington-Newcastle 5, Pleasanton 5, Potter-Dix 5, Exeter-Milligan 5, Loomis 4, Creighton 4, Cambridge 4, Silver Lake 4, Shelton 3, Pender 3, Arthur County 3, Leyton 3, Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Sandhills Valley 2, Brady 2, Chambers/Wheeler Central 2, Deshler 2, Bloomfield 2, Lawrence-Nelson 2, Kenesaw 1.5, Plainview 1, Hitchcock County 1, Southwest 1
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 preliminaries – Cade Hosier, 11.27 (4th)
100 finals – Cade Hosier, 11.24 (3rd)
200 preliminaries – Cade Hosier, 23.38 (7th)
200 finals – Cade Hosier, 23.06 (6th)
100-meter hurdles preliminaries – Riley Wilson, 16.92 (12th)
300-meter hurdles preliminaries – Riley Wilson, 43.32 (12th)
Long Jump – Cade Hosier – 21-5 1/2 (1st)
Triple Jump – Cade Hosier, 44-5 3/4 (1st)