Knights travel to Palmyra for game with Panthers

PALMYRA – Palmyra athletes wrote the main storyline of Friday afternoon’s football game with Elmwood-Murdock with their defensive effort.

Palmyra stopped the Knights 52-28 at Olson Sports Complex. Palmyra took advantage of several turnovers to hold Elmwood-Murdock to eight points in the second half. The Panthers picked off two passes and recovered a pair of fumbles.

Palmyra (3-0) and Elmwood-Murdock (2-1) were tied at 6-6 after 12 minutes of action. The Panthers moved into the lead with a productive second quarter on offense. The team scored 26 points in the period to take a 32-20 halftime edge.

PHS kept the lead with a bend-but-not-break defensive approach in the second half. Elmwood-Murdock gained 332 rushing yards and 95 passing yards in the game, but the Panthers surrendered just one touchdown in the final 24 minutes. Palmyra also chewed up clock on offense by gaining 26 first downs during the day.

Elmwood-Murdock’s offensive line helped the team pick up yardage. Cade Hosier led E-M’s rushing attack with 234 yards and two touchdowns on 29 attempts. Reid Fletcher had 79 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries, and Rylan Kastens produced 14 rushing yards on three attempts.

Fletcher finished 6-of-16 through the air for 95 yards and one touchdown. Henry Coleman grabbed two passes for 52 yards and Riley Wilson made two receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown. Braden Mommens hauled in a 16-yard pass and Hosier caught one ten-yard pass.

Fletcher made one interception on defense and finished with seven solo and three assisted tackles. Coleman recovered one fumble, Wilson made seven solo and four assisted tackles and Tyson Mans generated four solo and nine assisted stops.

Hosier finished with four solo and eight assisted plays, Mommens had three solo and nine assisted tackles and Coleman posted one solo and eight assisted stops. Reagan vonRentzell had one solo and three assisted tackles and Max Wynegar tallied three assisted tackles.

Elmwood-Murdock will host Omaha Christian Academy for Homecoming on Friday night. The teams will begin their game at 7 p.m. in Elmwood.

Elmwood-Murdock 6 14 0 8 – 28

Palmyra 6 26 8 12 – 52