Knights type up winning plays against Cougars

CONESTOGA – The Elmwood-Murdock girls printed off a winning basketball document Friday night with their effort against Conestoga.

The Knights typed up many paragraphs of successful plays during a 50-35 victory. Elmwood-Murdock relied on lockdown defense in the middle two quarters to surge in front of the Cougars. The team also used a steady scoring attack to win in front of a large crowd in the CHS gym.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said he was pleased with the team’s work during the evening. The Knights (9-3) won their fifth road game of the year.

“This was a good win for us,” Dwyer said. “Conestoga’s a much-improved team from previous years. They can shoot the ball well and they have some really good players who can cause matchup problems for you. Anytime you can win on the road it’s a good thing, so getting this win over a quality team like Conestoga is really nice.”

Both schools enjoyed positive scoring performances in the opening quarter. Brooke Goudie, Tatum Backemeyer, Laney Frahm and Jordan Vogler made baskets on E-M’s first four trips of the game, and Conestoga’s Ali Gansemer knocked home three baskets to keep the margin 9-8. A pair of baskets by Jameson Yost in the final 70 seconds sliced E-M’s lead to 17-13.

A driving shot by Yost and a post move from Alyssa Batt gave the Cougars a 20-18 lead. Elmwood-Murdock turned up the defensive intensity after that. The team held Conestoga (6-6) scoreless for the final 4:49 of the first half to build a 28-20 edge.

Dwyer said the Knights did a good job of turning their defense into opportunities on offense. Ella Zierott and Madie Justesen delivered back-to-back assists and Vogler sank a driving shot for a 26-20 edge. Vogler then dished out an assist to Backemeyer with 29 seconds to go.

“That was a big point in the game,” Dwyer said. “We created a little bit of a gap there towards the end of the first half, and it all started with our defense. We forced a couple of turnovers and then we did a great job of scoring on those chances. Those last three or four minutes of the first half gave us a lot of energy that we needed to have heading into the second half.”

The Knights continued their defensive work in the third quarter. Dani Ahrens splashed home a 3-pointer for Conestoga at the 6:07 mark, but E-M allowed just two free throws during the rest of the period.

Consecutive baskets by Vogler and Frahm created a 36-23 gap midway through the quarter, and the Knights stretched the gap to 42-25 with baskets by Backemeyer and Goudie. Conestoga came within 44-30 with four minutes left on the clock, but E-M maintained a firm grip on the game after that.

Vogler made her first six shots of the game and finished with 16 points. She added four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory. Tatum Backemeyer delivered 16 points and two steals and Frahm posted nine points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist.

Ella Zierott made four assists and chipped in three rebounds and one steal, and Goudie ended the night with five points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Justesen collected two points, four rebounds and one assist for the team, and Brooklyn Mans had two points, four boards, two assists and one steal. Annie Backemeyer grabbed one rebound and Zoe Zierott, Charley Hanes and Ava Hohman saw court time.

Yost guided Conestoga with 12 points, three assists and one steal. Gansemer pocketed 11 points, three steals and two assists, and Ahrens collected six points, one rebound and one steal.

MacKaylee Madsen took one charge and added two points, one rebound and one assist. Haven Zimmerman tallied three rebounds and three steals, Elliott Zimmerman hauled in three rebounds and Davida Garrett had two points, two boards and one steal. Batt scored two points and Ava Tegels saw court time.

Dwyer said the Knights would look to use the momentum during a busy stretch of upcoming games. The team will play at Nebraska City Lourdes on Friday night before hosting Fillmore Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The team will remain at home Jan. 24 with a 6 p.m. game against Freeman.

“The great thing about this team is that the girls don’t do much scoreboard watching,” Dwyer said. “They could be ten up or ten down, and they’re going to play with the same type of effort and intensity. I never have to question the effort of these kids. They’re just really hard workers, and that’s something that has helped us a lot this year.”

Elmwood-Murdock 17 11 14 8 – 50

Conestoga 13 7 5 10 – 35

Elmwood-Murdock (50)

T. Backemeyer 7-13 2-2 16, Frahm 3-5 1-2 9, E. Zierott 0-6 0-0 0, Vogler 6-7 4-6 16, Goudie 2-2 1-4 5, Mans 1-1 0-0 2, Justesen 1-1 0-0 2, A. Backemeyer 0-0 0-0 0, Z. Zierott 0-1 0-0 0, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0, Hanes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-37 8-14 50.

Conestoga (35)

Ahrens 2-5 0-0 6, H. Zimmerman 0-2 0-0 0, Yost 5-8 0-2 12, Madsen 0-3 2-2 2, Gansemer 4-10 0-0 11, E. Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 1-3 0-0 2, Batt 1-3 0-0 2, Tegels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-34 2-4 35.