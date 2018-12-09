MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock took Ashland-Greenwood athletes out of their comfort zone Friday night by employing lockdown defense for the final three quarters.
The E-M girls rallied from an early deficit to pick up a 45-35 home victory. The Knights changed the game’s storyline after they moved to a zone defense at the start of the second quarter. The Bluejays scored 18 points against E-M’s man defense in the first period, but the Knights held them to just 17 points against the zone the rest of the way.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Justin Moline said he was pleased with the defensive intensity the team showed in the final 24 minutes. Ashland-Greenwood went scoreless in the second quarter and posted one 3-pointer and two free throws in the fourth period.
“I thought the girls gave a tremendous effort on defense tonight,” Moline said. “We did a great job of getting in their passing lanes and making it hard for them to run their offense after we switched to a zone. It was a big reason why we were able to come out of here with a win.”
Ashland-Greenwood (0-2) tried to run away from Elmwood-Murdock in the first quarter. The team went ahead 8-2 in the first four minutes and built a 14-6 lead after Haley Lyons drained a 3-pointer. The team scored three times in the final 62 seconds to go up 18-11 at the end of the period.
Elmwood-Murdock (1-3) erased that lead in the second quarter. The Knights blocked three shots, forced seven turnovers and held AGHS to 0-of-13 shooting from the field. Lauren Justesen, Brenna Schmidt and Jayden Halferty all scored for Elmwood-Murdock during a 13-0 run in the period.
The Knights continued that defensive trend in the second half. Elmwood-Murdock limited AGHS to one point in the first 4:43 of the third quarter. The team increased its lead to 32-19 after Sydney Kunz dished two assists to Sydney Anderson for 3-pointers. Anderson then drilled another trey to make it 35-21 with 2:28 remaining in the quarter.
Ashland-Greenwood moved within striking distance after Ashleigh Pike, Kiara Libal and Saige Craven all scored in the final 1:50 of the period. E-M boosted its lead back to 40-30, but Libal’s trey with 4:01 left cut the gap to single digits.
Elmwood-Murdock preserved the victory with its work on both ends of the court. Justesen made four free throws and Anderson sank one free throw to give the team insurance points on the scoreboard. E-M also forced AGHS to take low-percentage shots on offense the rest of the way.
“It’s always a good test when you have to manage a lead in the final stretch,” Moline said. “We had to make free throws and handle the pressure of the situation, and I thought our girls did a nice job of that. It was a great learning experience for them.”
Justesen helped the Knights with 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals and one block. Schmidt blocked five shots and added six rebounds and two points, and Anderson contributed 11 points and two assists. Halferty chipped in 13 points and eight boards for the team.
Kunz ended the game with three assists, three rebounds and one steal. Kylee Synovec and Bailey Frahm each had one rebound and Nicole Wenzel scored two points. Paetyn Florell, Katelyn Vogler, Lexi Bacon and Morgan Mills all helped the Knights with their defensive work.
Ashland-Greenwood 18 0 12 5 – 35
Elmwood-Murdock 11 13 13 8 – 45
Elmwood-Murdock (45)
Anderson 3-11 2-5 11, Kunz 0-6 0-0 0, Synovec 0-2 0-0 0, Justesen 5-13 6-12 17, Halferty 4-11 3-5 13, Florell 0-1 0-0 0, Frahm 0-0 0-0 0, Wenzel 1-2 0-0 2, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 13-48 13-26 45.