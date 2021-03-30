Knights win awards at Yutan Relays

YUTAN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes punched in winning numbers on their track and field calculators Tuesday at the Yutan Relays.
The Knights added multiple top awards to their scoresheets in the first large meet of the season. The Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys both finished second in their team races at the invitational. Both squads left Yutan’s campus with runner-up plaques.
Field events followed the same format as other track meets, but organizers used a relays-only lineup for the running events. Teams competed in eight relays of various distances on the Yutan track.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls crowned champions in two events. The 1,600-meter distance medley group of Sela Rikli, Jordan Vogler, Madie Justesen and Ella Zierott topped the charts with a time of 5:09.44. The 4x60-meter shuttle hurdle relay team of Laney Frahm, Vogler, Maycee Platt and Rikli finished first in 42.13 seconds.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys claimed a pair of titles in field events. Reid Fletcher secured the high jump championship with a height of 5-6. Cade Hosier soared into first place in the triple jump with a distance of 42-3.
The Knights are scheduled to resume the campaign on Thursday, April 8, at the DC West Invite. Field events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Girls Team Results
DC West 122.5, Elmwood-Murdock 97, Yutan 71.5, East Butler 65.5, Mead 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47, Cornerstone Christian 41.5
Elmwood-Murdock Results
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Jordan Vogler, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott), 56.43 (2nd)
800-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Jordan Vogler, Lexi Bacon, Madie Justesen, Bri Ross), 2:07.30 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Laney Frahm, Ella Zierott, Bailey Frahm), 4:48.99 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Sara Kicak, Jacie Fleischman, Bailey Frahm), 12:10.75 (3rd)
800 sprint medley – Elmwood-Murdock (Bri Ross, Mia Rikli, Audri Romero, Laney Frahm), 2:10.45 (3rd)
1,600 distance medley – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Jordan Vogler, Madie Justesen, Ella Zierott), 5:09.44 (1st)
3,200 distance medley – Elmwood-Murdock (Laney Frahm, Bri Ross, Tatum Backemeyer, Bailey Frahm), 15:00.82 (3rd)
4x60-meter shuttle hurdle relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Laney Frahm, Jordan Vogler, Maycee Platt, Sela Rikli), 42.13 (1st)
High Jump – Bailey Frahm, 4-6 (3rd), Sela Rikli, 4-4 (6th)
Long Jump – Tatum Backemeyer, 14-10 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler, 31-10 (2nd)
Shot Put – Abby Petersen, 31-0 1/4 (3rd)
Discus – Abby Petersen, 86-5 (3rd)
Boys Team Results
DC West 128, Elmwood-Murdock 96, Yutan 77, East Butler 68, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Cornerstone Christian 49.5, Mead 30.5, Yutan 3
Elmwood-Murdock Results
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Landin Beno, Jaxson Spellman, Collin Rice, Cade Hosier), 49.06 (2nd)
800-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Landin Beno, Jaxson Spellman, Max Wynegar, Cade Hosier), 1:45.71 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Henry Coleman, Riley Wilson, Collin Rice, Reid Fletcher), 4:07.84 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tucker Oehlerking, Tyson Mans, Tristen Widmann, Rylan Kastens) 10:53.12 (4th)
800 sprint medley – Elmwood-Murdock (Landin Beno, Max Wynegar, Jaxson Spellman, Riley Wilson), 1:51.75 (2nd)
1,600 distance medley – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Meyer, Riley Rose, Cody Kopf, Braden Mommens), 4:44.78 (6th)
3,200 distance medley – Elmwood-Murdock (Reid Fletcher, Collin Rice, Rylan Kastens, Henry Coleman), 14:13.90 (5th)
4x70-meter shuttle hurdle relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Meyer, Riley Rose, Reid Fletcher, Riley Wilson), 46.67 (2nd)
High Jump – Reid Fletcher, 5-6 (1st), Riley Wilson, 5-0 (tied 4th)
Long Jump – Cade Hosier, 19-6 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Cade Hosier, 42-3 (1st)
Shot Put – Cody Kopf, 37-2 1/4 (3rd), Jaxson Spellman, 33-7 3/4 (6th)