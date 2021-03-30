Knights win awards at Yutan Relays

YUTAN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes punched in winning numbers on their track and field calculators Tuesday at the Yutan Relays.

The Knights added multiple top awards to their scoresheets in the first large meet of the season. The Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys both finished second in their team races at the invitational. Both squads left Yutan’s campus with runner-up plaques.

Field events followed the same format as other track meets, but organizers used a relays-only lineup for the running events. Teams competed in eight relays of various distances on the Yutan track.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls crowned champions in two events. The 1,600-meter distance medley group of Sela Rikli, Jordan Vogler, Madie Justesen and Ella Zierott topped the charts with a time of 5:09.44. The 4x60-meter shuttle hurdle relay team of Laney Frahm, Vogler, Maycee Platt and Rikli finished first in 42.13 seconds.

The Elmwood-Murdock boys claimed a pair of titles in field events. Reid Fletcher secured the high jump championship with a height of 5-6. Cade Hosier soared into first place in the triple jump with a distance of 42-3.

The Knights are scheduled to resume the campaign on Thursday, April 8, at the DC West Invite. Field events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.