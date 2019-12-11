LOUISVILLE – The Elmwood-Murdock girls weathered a furious second-half rally attempt by Louisville to win the rivalry matchup Tuesday night.
The Knights stopped the Lions 44-40 in the LHS gym. Elmwood-Murdock built a 26-10 lead at the break and maintained composure in the second half. Louisville whittled the gap down to one point before Elmwood-Murdock sealed the game at the foul line.
E-M dominated the early portion of the matchup. Lauren Justesen scored eight points in the first period and Sydney Anderson, Paetyn Florell, Jayden Halferty and Brenna Schmidt all added points.
The Knights increased their 17-4 lead in the second quarter. Justesen produced two quick baskets and Florell found an opening in the lane for another bucket. McKenzie Norris sank a 3-pointer, Sagan Leach had a basket and Faye Jacobsen notched a free throw to pull Louisville within 26-10.
Norris, Jennifer Katz and Lauren Votta helped the Lions stage a second-half comeback. Norris and Katz combined for 12 straight points to pull LHS within 36-24, and Votta produced a pair of baskets to get the team within single digits.
Louisville moved within 41-40 with 54 seconds left to play. Anderson drained a pair of crucial free throws to give the Knights a three-point edge. Justesen then made a free throw in the final seconds to secure the victory.
Justesen led Elmwood-Murdock with 19 points. Halferty posted seven points, Schmidt had five points and Anderson and Florell each tallied four points. Katelyn Vogler scored three points and Lexi Bacon had two points.
Norris helped Louisville with 17 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Votta was perfect from both the floor and line in her 12-point night, and she added four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Jacobsen ended the game with two points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.
Katz took one charge and contributed seven points, two assists, two steals and two boards. Jaylin Gaston produced five rebounds and one assist and Lea Kalkowski collected one assist and one block. Sagan Leach and Brooke Smith each made one steal for the Lions.
Elmwood-Murdock 17 9 10 8 – 44
Louisville 4 6 14 16 – 40
Elmwood-Murdock (44)
Anderson 4, Justesen 19, Halferty 7, Florell 4, Schmidt 5, Frahm 0, Vogler 3, Bacon 2.
Louisville (40)
Norris 6-16 2-2 17, Katz 3-7 1-1 7, Kalkowski 0-3 0-0 0, Votta 5-5 2-2 12, Jacobsen 0-2 2-4 2, Leach 1-7 0-2 2, Gaston 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 7-11 40.