Knights win home game over Wildcats

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock gained a spot in the Class D-1 playoffs this week by gaining plenty of yardage against Cedar Bluffs.

The Knights secured a postseason berth with a 68-36 home victory over the Wildcats on Thursday. Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) racked up 427 yards of offense in the final game of the regular season. E-M ended the evening with 164 passing and 263 rushing yards.

The Knights set the tone for the game with a strong aerial attack against Cedar Bluffs (0-8). Reid Fletcher fired touchdown passes of 65 and 35 yards to Cade Hosier, and he followed that up with a 29-yard scoring strike to Henry Coleman. Hosier ended the first period with a 78-yard kickoff return after a Cedar Bluffs touchdown.

The Knights entered halftime with a 61-12 lead. Hosier highlighted the team’s scoring success with several touchdown runs and another kickoff return to pay dirt.

Fletcher ended the game 6-of-9 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the football two times for 17 yards. Hosier ran four times for 148 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 104 yards and two scores.

Coleman snagged three passes for 44 yards and one touchdown and Braden Mommens caught one 16-yard pass. Cody Kopf ran twice for 41 yards, Rylan Kastens had three carries for 37 yards and Reagan vonRentzell gained 16 yards on five attempts. Landin Beno and Riley Wilson gained four combined yards on the ground.

Kastens helped the team’s defense with two solo and ten assisted tackles. Max Wynegar and Mommens each made three solo and six assisted tackles, Kopf posted two solo and five assisted stops and Jaxson Spellman and Easton Miller each made two solo and four assisted plays.

Wilson pocketed two solo tackles, vonRentzell made one solo and seven assisted plays and Tyson Mans posted one solo and four assisted tackles. Fletcher, Hosier, Alex Beno and Will Bauder all finished with one solo tackle and Sam Clements collected seven assisted tackles.

Elmwood-Murdock will be the 15th seed on the eastern side of the Class D-1 playoff bracket. The Knights will travel to second-seeded Howells-Dodge (8-0) on Thursday, Oct. 21. The 7 p.m. game will take place in Howells.

Cedar Bluffs 6 6 6 18 – 36

Elmwood-Murdock 32 29 0 7 – 68

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

E-M – Hosier 65 pass from Fletcher (run good)

E-M – Hosier 35 pass from Fletcher (run good)

E-M – Coleman 29 pass from Fletcher (run good)

CBL – 3 run (run no good)

E-M – Hosier 78 kickoff return (run good)

2nd Quarter

E-M – Touchdown

E-M – Hosier 50 run (run good)

CBL – 52 run (run no good)

E-M – Hosier kickoff return (Coleman kick)

E-M – Hosier run (Coleman kick)

3rd Quarter

CBL – 45 run (run no good)

4th Quarter

CBL – 32 run (run no good)

CBL – 4 run (run no good)

E-M – Hosier kickoff return (Coleman kick)

CBL – 37 run (run no good)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.