Knights win pair of games on home court

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock basketball players packaged a pair of winning presents Saturday with home victories over David City.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 51, David City 32

The Knights earned the double-digit victory with their work in the first half. The team opened the game with a 16-7 run and doubled up David City 32-16 at the break.

Laney Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Brooklyn Mans, Jordan Vogler and Brooke Goudie scored for Elmwood-Murdock (4-1) in the first quarter. Tatum Backemeyer, Mans and Ella Zierott all connected on 3-pointers in the second period, and Frahm splashed down a pair of treys in the third quarter. Vogler helped E-M seal the game with one basket and two free throws in the final stretch.

Elmwood-Murdock’s free-throw abilities played a key role in the outcome. The Knights finished 12-of-15 from the stripe.

Frahm helped the Knights with 11 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections. Vogler collected 12 points, four rebounds, one steal and four pass deflections, and Tatum Backemeyer secured 15 points, two boards and one steal.

Zierott collected three points, six rebounds and three assists for E-M, and Goudie pocketed two points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and three pass deflections. Mans contributed seven points, two steals, one assist and one rebound, and Annie Backemeyer had one steal, one block and one pass deflection.

Madie Justesen made one pass deflection, Jacie Fleischman scored one point and Charley Hanes had one rebound. Ava Hohman saw court time for the team in the game.

Kambri Andel (13 points) and Meagan Jahde (10) each scored in double figures for David City (2-2).

David City 7 9 10 6 – 32

Elmwood-Murdock 16 16 11 8 – 51

David City (32)

Andel 13, Rands 0, Jahde 10, Behrns 4, E. Ewert 2, Couch 0, Kuhlman 3, K. Ewert 0.

Elmwood-Murdock (51)

T. Backemeyer 6-17 1-2 15, Frahm 3-8 2-2 11, Zierott 1-4 0-0 3, Vogler 3-6 6-7 12, Goudie 0-0 2-2 2, Justesen 0-2 0-0 0, Mans 3-7 0-0 7, A. Backemeyer 0-2 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 1-2 1, Hanes 0-1 0-0 0, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 12-15 51.

Elmwood-Murdock boys 53, David City 44

The Knights outplayed the Scouts in the opening 16 minutes. Elmwood-Murdock began the game with a 13-6 run and added 19 points in the second quarter.

E-M maintained the 32-20 halftime lead. David City (2-2) tried to rally in the fourth quarter, but the Knights remained in front at the final buzzer. Elmwood-Murdock improved to 2-2.

David City 6 14 8 16 – 44

Elmwood-Murdock 13 19 9 12 – 53