Knights write winning marks in relay race

OMAHA – Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross and Laney Frahm have penned many strong moments in academics, activities and athletics throughout the school year.

The Elmwood-Murdock students wrote another success story on the track Saturday with their work in the 1,600-meter relay.

The Knights earned a seventh-place medal in the Class C State Meet race with a time of 4:17.737. They finished third in the first section and then watched with anticipation as the eight teams in the second section crossed the finish line. Rikli, Zierott, Ross and Frahm hugged and smiled as they realized they had posted one of the fastest eight times of the day.

Rikli said the Knights were eager to prove themselves against the state’s top relay teams. Elmwood-Murdock had run the 14th-fastest time in districts the previous week. The school’s district mark of 4:21.17 meant the group would start in lane seven of the first section.

“It was fun being in that underdog role,” Rikli said. “We knew there were a lot of good teams here at state, and being in the first section meant that we weren’t in the top eight times coming into this. We knew we’d have to run fast and we were able to do that. We’re all really happy right now.”

Rikli gave the Knights a boost with her performance in the opening leg. She sprinted ahead of several opponents and gave the baton to Zierott in a good position.

“Our goal was to place and get a medal, so I knew we had to have a good start,” Rikli said. “I was focusing on trying to run as fast as I could out there. It was a lot of fun.”

Zierott took the exchange and remained in lane seven until runners could merge together on the other side of the track. She immediately moved into the upper half of the race and remained there throughout her second leg.

“The last thing I wanted to do was put the team in a bad spot, so I was pretty motivated to do well,” Zierott said. “I wanted to keep up with all of the other girls and do well for the team.”

Ross took the baton and made her move midway through her lap. She fought off challenges from North Central and Sutton runners to keep the Knights on a solid foundation heading into the final 400 meters.

“I love running the third leg of this race because I think that’s where the excitement really starts to build up,” Ross said. “The first leg starts it off and the second leg continues that momentum, but you start to see how the race is going to turn out when you get to the third leg.

“I wanted to do the best I could for my teammates. It means a lot being a part of this group, so I wanted to run as fast as I could for them.”

Frahm collected the baton in fourth place and sprinted around the track. She began to catch up with Norfolk Catholic with 300 meters to go and passed the NCHS runner with approximately 100 meters left. She raced down the track to create the final time of 4:17.737.

“I knew I had to push myself,” Frahm said. “It was the last race of the year for us, so I knew I had to give it everything I had and pass as many people as I could. It was fun to end the race like that.”

The four Knights spent the next several minutes watching teams in the second section fly around the track. They were glued to the scoreboard as the results came up, and they realized that many of the squads in the race had slower times than theirs. They ran together on the infield and began hugging each other with joy. They continued to beam as they accepted their medals during the awards ceremony.

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Faith Christensen and Laney Kathol won the state title in 4:06.367. They held off a late charge from Chase County down the stretch. Chase County’s team of Jordan Jablonski, Peyton Owens, Ali McNair and Bryn McNair finished second in 4:08.577.

Rikli said the Knights were happy to have a chance to write a storybook ending to their track and field season.

“It feels awesome to do this,” Rikli said. “It’s the best feeling to know that we were able to reach our goal.”

