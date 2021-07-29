L/WW advances to state tournament

Louisville/Weeping Water seized control of the matchup in the seventh. The team patched together multiple hits during a six-run outburst. The Rockets tried to catch up with three runs in their final turn at the plate, but L/WW shut the door on their comeback attempt.

Jake Renner and Brayden Powell connected on seven hits for the Lions. Renner went 4-for-5 with one run batted in and Powell posted a 3-for-5 night with two RBI.

Chase Savage went 2-for-3 with one walk and one RBI, and Brady Knott finished 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. Treyton Savage tallied one hit, one walk and two RBI and Nash Callahan posted two hits. Avery Heath and Gage Scholting each contributed one hit and one RBI.

Chase Savage worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Powell tossed the final 1 1/3 innings of relief. He scattered four hits and one walk with one strikeout.

L/WW 001 121 6 – 11 16 1

Syracuse 300 101 3 – 8 12 3

L/WW 11, Syracuse 4