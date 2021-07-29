L/WW advances to state tournament

MALCOLM – Louisville/Weeping Water has been a familiar name on state baseball tournament brackets for many years.
The Lions earned a chance to place their program in the state tournament conversation again Tuesday night with a pair of victories.
Fifth-seeded L/WW defeated second-seeded Syracuse twice to win the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament title. Louisville/Weeping Water scored six runs in the seventh inning to win the first game 11-8, and the Lions dominated the Rockets 11-4 in the final tournament matchup.
The Lions earned their state berth by defeating all four higher-seeded teams during the week at Malcolm Ballfield. L/WW took down second-seeded Syracuse two times and stopped top-seeded Malcolm, third-seeded Valparaiso and fourth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka once.
L/WW 11, Syracuse 8
Syracuse soared ahead of the Lions in the first game of the evening. The Rockets had marched through the tournament undefeated and were looking for a decisive victory.
L/WW began chipping away at an early 3-0 deficit with solo runs in the third and fourth innings. The team tied things at 4-4 in the fifth and went ahead by one run in the next inning. Syracuse then scored a solo run in the bottom of the sixth to create a 5-5 contest.
Louisville/Weeping Water seized control of the matchup in the seventh. The team patched together multiple hits during a six-run outburst. The Rockets tried to catch up with three runs in their final turn at the plate, but L/WW shut the door on their comeback attempt.
Jake Renner and Brayden Powell connected on seven hits for the Lions. Renner went 4-for-5 with one run batted in and Powell posted a 3-for-5 night with two RBI.
Chase Savage went 2-for-3 with one walk and one RBI, and Brady Knott finished 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. Treyton Savage tallied one hit, one walk and two RBI and Nash Callahan posted two hits. Avery Heath and Gage Scholting each contributed one hit and one RBI.
Chase Savage worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Powell tossed the final 1 1/3 innings of relief. He scattered four hits and one walk with one strikeout.
L/WW 001 121 6 – 11 16 1
Syracuse 300 101 3 – 8 12 3
L/WW 11, Syracuse 4
The Lions controlled the title game of the double-elimination tournament from the very beginning. The team scored twice in the first inning and tacked on seven runs in the next frame. L/WW added solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings to maintain a comfortable cushion.
Renner produced one home run, one single and three RBI in the victory. Treyton Savage went 3-for-5 and Gage Scholting had one single, one home run and one RBI. Callahan, Heath and Gwyer Leach each added two hits in the victory. Callahan drove in two runs and Heath and Leach each had one RBI.
Scholting gave the Lions 5 2/3 innings on the mound. He yielded nine hits and four walks and struck out six Rockets. Powell returned for the final 1 1/3 innings of relief. He held Syracuse without a hit and posted two strikeouts.
The Class C Senior Legion Tournament will take place at Tiger Field in Palmer. Admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for students. Veterans will be admitted free of charge.
Louisville/Weeping Water will open the state tournament Saturday, July 31, against Imperial. The teams will play their game at 2 p.m. Action will continue in Palmer Aug. 1-4, with the championship game scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 4.
Tecumseh, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg, Crofton, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley and Pender are the other six teams in the Class C event. The other first-round games will take place at 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 31.
Syracuse 021 100 0 – 4 8 2
L/WW 270 110 0 – 11 16 2