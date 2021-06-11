 Skip to main content
L/WW athletes travel to Tecumseh for games
Louisville Weeping Water American Legion baseball

TECUMSEH – Louisville/Weeping Water baseball players took on Tecumseh this week in a pair of games on the diamond.

Tecumseh 6, L/WW Juniors 5

Tecumseh collected a comeback victory in Tuesday night’s Junior Legion contest. The team used a five-run explosion in the bottom of the fifth inning to go ahead. Tecumseh held the Lions scoreless in the top of the sixth to win.

Lucas Kozeny helped the Lions with two hits and two runs batted in. Ethan Essary had one double and three RBI, Ryder Manske posted two hits and two runs and Chase Savage collected two hits and three runs.

Louisville/Weeping Water    202 010 – 5 7 4

Tecumseh                               001 05x – 6 6 1

L/WW Seniors 13, Tecumseh 2

Louisville/Weeping Water dominated Tecumseh in the Senior Legion matchup. The Lions opened the game with three quick runs and created a mercy-rule situation by the fifth inning. The team scored six times in the fourth inning and added four more runs in the fifth.

Chase Savage gave Louisville/Weeping Water scoring production with three hits, three runs and one RBI. Brady Knott collected one single, one double, two runs and two RBI, and Nash Callahan posted one single, one walk, one sacrifice fly and two RBI.

Brayden Powell helped the Lions with two hits, two runs and two RBI, and Treyton Savage pocketed two hits and two runs. Gwyer Leach delivered one single and three RBI, Zach Hillabrand tallied one hit and one run and Brock Hudson touched home plate twice.

Powell tossed all five innings for Louisville/Weeping Water. He struck out seven Tecumseh batters and scattered five hits.

Louisville/Weeping Water    300 64 – 13 12 2

Tecumseh                               001 01 –   2  5  4

