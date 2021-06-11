L/WW athletes travel to Tecumseh for games

TECUMSEH – Louisville/Weeping Water baseball players took on Tecumseh this week in a pair of games on the diamond.

Tecumseh 6, L/WW Juniors 5

Tecumseh collected a comeback victory in Tuesday night’s Junior Legion contest. The team used a five-run explosion in the bottom of the fifth inning to go ahead. Tecumseh held the Lions scoreless in the top of the sixth to win.

Lucas Kozeny helped the Lions with two hits and two runs batted in. Ethan Essary had one double and three RBI, Ryder Manske posted two hits and two runs and Chase Savage collected two hits and three runs.

Louisville/Weeping Water 202 010 – 5 7 4

Tecumseh 001 05x – 6 6 1

L/WW Seniors 13, Tecumseh 2

Louisville/Weeping Water dominated Tecumseh in the Senior Legion matchup. The Lions opened the game with three quick runs and created a mercy-rule situation by the fifth inning. The team scored six times in the fourth inning and added four more runs in the fifth.