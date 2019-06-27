NEHAWKA – Louisville/Weeping Water showcased its strength on the diamond Tuesday with a pair of dominant performances in the league tournament.
The L/WW Juniors advanced to the Northern Division championship game of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The sixth-seeded Lions defeated Lincoln Christian in the opening round and then dethroned top-seeded Springfield in the divisional semifinals.
Louisville/Weeping Water will play fourth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka tonight at 8 p.m. at Nehawka Ball Diamond. The winner of the divisional championship matchup will advance to the conference title game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Second-seeded Syracuse will play seventh-seeded Tecumseh in the Southern Division championship game tonight. If Tecumseh wins, Saturday’s conference title game will be held in Tecumseh. If Syracuse wins, the league championship game will be held in Falls City.
Louisville/Weeping Water 10, Lincoln Christian 2
The Lions flew past ninth-seeded Lincoln Christian with a large scoring outburst in the first inning. L/WW jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the frame. The team built the gap to 9-0 in the third inning and created the final margin in the fifth.
Tyler Mackling collected two hits and two runs batted in for Louisville/Weeping Water. Brock Hudson generated three hits and Nash Callahan drove in a pair of runs.
Gage Scholting worked 4 2/3 innings for the Lions. He struck out four batters and scattered five hits.
Lincoln Christian 000 02 – 2 5 4
Louisville/Weeping Water 702 01 – 10 11 0
Louisville/Weeping Water 9, Springfield 1
L/WW continued its scoring production in the next game against Springfield. The Lions used a five-run fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead. The team added three insurance runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Brayden Powell helped the team’s offense with three hits and two RBI. Josh Nolte collected two hits and one RBI and Harrison Klein drove in two teammates. Mackling walked twice and Avery Heath and Sam Ahl each walked once.
Heath dominated Springfield on the mound during the contest. He limited the Trojans to three hits and registered three strikeouts. He threw a complete game for the Lions.
Louisville/Weeping Water 100 521 – 9 7 1
Springfield 100 000 – 1 3 4