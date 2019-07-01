TECUMSEH – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes ended their league baseball tournament on a positive note Saturday with a shutout victory over Tecumseh.
The Lions defeated Tecumseh 8-0 in the third-place game of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. Sixth-seeded L/WW generated 11 hits in the game and kept seventh-seeded Tecumseh from gaining many scoring opportunities.
The Lions gained steam on the basepaths after going up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. The team collected two runs in the third inning and broke the game open in the fourth. L/WW produced three runs to swell the lead to 6-0. The squad tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth.
That offense was more than enough cushion for L/WW pitcher Treyton Savage. He tossed a no-hitter in his five innings on the mound. He struck out six batters and allowed one walk.
Tyler Mackling helped L/WW’s offense with three hits and two runs batted in. Savage posted two hits and one RBI and Jake Renner produced a pair of hits. Gage Scholting added one RBI for the team.
Louisville/Weeping Water and Tecumseh played their 1:30 p.m. game in hot and humid weather. The heat index was 106 degrees at the first pitch. That climbed to 109 degrees less than 45 minutes later.
The Lions improved their season mark to 9-4. The team is scheduled to host Yutan for two games July 9. The squads will begin the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. at Louisville.
Tecumseh 000 00 – 0 0 4
Louisville/Weeping Water 102 32 – 8 11 0