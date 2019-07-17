YUTAN – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes reached a championship state of mind Tuesday night by roaring past several district baseball opponents.
The Lions defeated Dwight, Valparaiso, David City and Malcolm to secure the Area C3 Junior Legion Tournament title. L/WW played five times at Itan Field in Yutan during the winning streak.
The team ran past Dwight on Saturday, stopped Valparaiso Sunday afternoon and dominated David City Monday night. L/WW then knocked off Malcolm twice on Tuesday in the championship series.
Louisville/Weeping Water fell to Fort Calhoun 5-3 in the first game of the tournament on Friday. The Lions then outscored their opponents 80-21 over the next five games to advance to the state tournament.
L/WW 13, Valparaiso 3
Third-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water overcame an early 3-0 deficit with plenty of offense against fourth-seeded Valparaiso. The Lions reeled off 13 straight runs to end the game after five innings. The team took the lead for good after a six-run outburst in the second inning.
Josh Nolte and Brayden Powell both led L/WW’s offense with four hits apiece. Nolte knocked in four runs and Powell drove in a pair of teammates.
Treyton Savage generated three hits and Gwyer Leach posted two RBI. Avery Heath, Jake Renner and Harrison Klein all added one walk for the Lions.
Tyler Mackling and Heath kept Valparaiso from gaining many scoring chances. Mackling posted three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings and Heath tossed 1 2/3 innings.
Valparaiso 300 00 – 3 3 3
L/WW 263 2x – 13 15 3
L/WW 15, David City 6
The Lions dominated David City in an elimination-bracket showdown. The top-seeded Scouts had reached the third round before falling to Malcolm 7-6 in the winner’s bracket Sunday night.
Louisville/Weeping Water scored more than ten runs for the third straight game. The team had defeated Dwight 26-10 two days earlier.
L/WW 8, Malcolm 0
L/WW began the championship series with a shutout victory. The Lions gave the Clippers their first loss of the double-elimination tournament. This set up a rematch between the two teams later Tuesday night.
Savage helped the Lions with two hits and two RBI. Nash Callahan had one walk and one RBI, Powell drove in one run and Nolte drew a pair of walks.
Mackling threw five innings on the mound for L/WW. He struck out four Clippers.
Malcolm 000 00 – 0 2 2
L/WW 013 4x – 8 7 1
L/WW 18, Malcolm 2
Louisville/Weeping Water continued to enjoy scoring success in game two. The Lions began the matchup with a six-run splash of offense in the top of the first. They copied that feat in the second inning and led 15-2 after three frames.
Renner paced the team’s attack with three hits and five RBI. Callahan collected two hits and three RBI and Mackling tallied two hits, one walk and two RBI.
Nolte tossed all five innings for the Lions. He scattered six hits and struck out six Clippers.
Louisville/Weeping Water will play in the Class C State Tournament July 20-24. State action will take place at Tri County High School’s field in DeWitt.
First-round contests will be held at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 20. Louisville/Weeping Water will take on Pierce in the 2 p.m. game. Pierce defeated Crofton 7-1 to win the Area C1 title Tuesday night.
L/WW 663 30 – 18 15 0
Malcolm 200 00 – 2 6 4