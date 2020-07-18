L/WW Juniors sink Falls City at plate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville/Weeping Water Juniors created a river of offense Friday night during their home victory over Falls City.

The Lions cascaded around the basepaths multiple times in their 11-5 triumph. Louisville/Weeping Water and Falls City played their league baseball game under sunny skies at Ash Grove Ball Complex.

The Lions and Blue Storm remained close until the bottom of the fifth inning. L/WW expanded a 6-3 lead after loading the bases with two outs. Lucas Kozeny and Ryder Manske both reached base and Kole Albert came aboard after he was struck by a pitch. Zach Hillabrand brought all three teammates home with a triple to deep left field.

Falls City cut the gap to 9-5 in the top of the sixth when Carson Simon knocked a two-run double to center field. L/WW regained momentum in its half of the inning. Josh Nolte delivered a two-RBI double to right field to create the final margin.

Nolte ended the evening with two hits and three RBI. Hillabrand generated three RBI and Gage Scholting, Tyler Ingman and Chase Savage all collected two hits.

Savage tossed all six innings for the Lions. He scattered six hits and struck out five Blue Storm batters.