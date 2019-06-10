LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water Junior Legion players had success swinging their bats this week during a pair of baseball games.
The Lions posted 20 combined runs in matchups against Lincoln Christian and Morse Bluff/North Bend. The team fell in a scoring slugfest against Lincoln Christian Thursday afternoon and defeated Morse Bluff/North Bend on Sunday night.
Lincoln Christian 13, Louisville/Weeping Water 11
The Lions came close to producing one of the biggest comebacks in program history. Louisville/Weeping Water fell behind 13-0 after three innings before erupting for 11 runs in the top of the fourth. Lincoln Christian was able to keep the Lions at bay in the final two frames.
Treyton Savage helped the Lions with three hits and three runs batted in. Garon Bragg walked twice and Jake Renner and Sam Ahl each pocketed one walk.
L/WW 000 11 00 – 11 11 3
LCHS 544 0 0x – 13 14 2
Louisville/Weeping Water 9, Morse Bluff/North Bend 1
The Lions dispatched Morse Bluff/North Bend in five innings in Louisville Sunday night. The team steered the game’s conversation in a winning direction with two runs in the first inning. L/WW scored three times in the next frame and added four runs in the third.
Harrison Klein pocketed three hits for the Lions and Gage Scholting drove in two runs. Avery Heath struck out eight batters in three innings. Tyler Ingman collected three strikeouts in two innings of work.
Louisville/Weeping Water had been scheduled to play at Fort Calhoun Saturday night but the game was cancelled. Fort Calhoun did not have any pitchers eligible to play due to state rules governing pitch counts in one week.
The Lions will travel to Tecumseh June 11 before embarking on a four-games-in-four-days stretch next week. The team will play Plattsmouth in Louisville on June 18 and will travel to Springfield June 19. L/WW will host Falls City in Weeping Water June 20 and will play at Morse Bluff/North Bend June 21. All four games will start at 5:30 p.m.
MB/NB 000 01 – 1 5 3
L/WW 234 0x – 9 7 0