YORK – Louisville/Weeping Water baseball players took on teams from across the state this weekend during a trio of games at the York Cornerstone Classic.
The Lions competed against squads from York, Lincoln and Kearney during their annual trip to the tournament. Louisville/Weeping Water finished fourth in the eight-team event with a 1-2 mark.
Louisville/Weeping Water 6, York Cornerstone 3
Louisville/Weeping Water began tournament action Friday night against the host team. Pitching and defense took center stage in the first four innings. L/WW’s lone early run came in the top of the third, and York countered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame.
L/WW’s offense began to heat up in the later stages of the game. The team scored twice in the fifth inning, once in the sixth and two more times in the seventh. The Lions finished the matchup with ten hits.
Josh Nolte guided L/WW’s offense with three hits. Treyton Savage generated two hits and two runs batted in, and Brayden Powell blasted a pair of hits against York Cornerstone. Avery Heath and Jake Renner each drove in one run and Tyler Mackling walked once.
Jaren Powell used that run support to his advantage on the mound. He fired a complete game with seven strikeouts. He scattered seven hits against a York team that had entered the tournament with a large amount of confidence. York Cornerstone had defeated Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 14-1 three days earlier.
Louisville/Weeping Water 001 021 2 – 6 10 3
York 002 001 0 – 3 7 5
Schwisow Construction 9, Louisville/Weeping Water 1
The Lions matched up with Schwisow Construction of Lincoln in the semifinals on Saturday night. Schwisow Construction had won its first-round game over Central City 8-6.
Schwisow Construction produced a series of mini-rallies during the first four innings against Louisville/Weeping Water. The team scored solo runs in the first, second, third and fourth stanzas.
That set the stage for a game-changing outburst in the bottom of the fifth. Schwisow Construction scored five times to end action early due to mercy rule.
Tanner Lebo led Schwisow Construction with three hits and three RBI. Andrew Lofgren and Cooper Brink each had two hits and Tony Mollhoff had a pair of RBI.
Schwisow Construction pitcher Tyler Wendt held the Lions to three hits. Nash Callahan drove in Louisville/Weeping Water’s lone run in the top of the second.
Louisville/Weeping Water 010 00 – 1 3 0
Schwisow Construction 111 15 – 9 11 1
Kearney Jerseys 4, Louisville/Weeping Water 2
Kearney Jerseys jumped ahead in Sunday’s third-place game with three runs in the third inning. The team added a critical insurance run in the bottom of the fourth.
L/WW attempted to rally in the final part of the game. The Lions scored once in the fourth and tacked on a solo run in the sixth. Kearney Jerseys was able to maintain its 4-2 lead after the seventh inning.
Nolte collected two hits and one RBI and Heath drove in one run for L/WW. Nolte also tossed six innings for the Lions. He struck out three batters and scattered eight hits.
Ryan Clark paced Kearney Jerseys with two hits. Patrick Blake earned the victory with 5 1/3 innings of work. Evan Young secured the save over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Louisville/Weeping Water saw its season mark change to 5-8. The team will host Plattsmouth Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Louisville. L/WW will travel to Springfield Wednesday before hosting Falls City at 8 p.m. Thursday in Weeping Water.
The Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference (SENBC) Tournament is scheduled to take place June 26-30. League officials will likely release brackets for the tournament later this week.
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 101 0 – 2 5 3
Kearney Jerseys 003 100 x – 4 8 3
2019 York Cornerstone Classic Results
Thursday, June 13
Game 1: David City 19, Utica-Beaver Crossing 2
Game 2: Kearney Jerseys 14, Aurora 6
Friday, June 14
Game 3: Schwisow Construction (Lincoln) 8, Central City 6
Game 4: Louisville/Weeping Water 6, York Cornerstone 3
Saturday, June 15
Game 5: Aurora 5, Utica-Beaver Crossing 2
Game 6: David City 14, Kearney Jerseys 2
Game 7: York Cornerstone 8, Central City 3
Game 8: Schwisow Construction (Lincoln) 9, Louisville/Weeping Water 1
Sunday, June 16
Game 9: Central City 3, Utica-Beaver Crossing 2
Game 10: Aurora 4, York Cornerstone 2
Game 11: Kearney Jerseys 4, Louisville/Weeping Water 2
Game 12: Schwisow Construction (Lincoln) 6, David City 5