WEEPING WATER – Louisville/Weeping Water fans watched their team walk away from their home diamond with two victories Thursday night.
The Lions swept Falls City in a doubleheader at Weeping Water’s Memorial Field. Louisville/Weeping Water dominated the Blue Storm in the Junior Legion baseball game. The L/WW Seniors then shut down Falls City’s offense in the second contest.
Louisville/Weeping Water Juniors 10, Falls City 1
Louisville/Weeping Water roared out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. The team increased the gap to 6-1 in the third inning and 10-1 in the fourth. L/WW collected ten hits and took advantage of four Falls City errors.
Gage Scholting helped the Lions with two hits and Harrison Klein drove in a pair of teammates. Avery Heath handcuffed Falls City on the mound. He scattered six hits and struck out five in four innings. Tyler Ingman struck out two batters in one inning of work.
Falls City 010 00 – 1 6 4
Louisville/Weeping Water 501 4x – 10 10 2
Louisville/Weeping Water Seniors 5, Falls City 1
The Lions spotted Falls City one run in the second inning but controlled the game after that. L/WW went up 2-1 in the third inning and padded the lead to 3-1 in the fifth. The team created additional distance on the scoreboard with two insurance runs in the sixth.
Davis Carlson and Treyton Savage each gave the Lions two hits and two runs batted in. Tyler Mackling added two hits for the team.
Savage kept Falls City from collecting many scoring opportunities. He struck out eight Blue Storm players in his complete game. He threw first-pitch strikes to 20 batters and held Falls City to four hits.
Falls City 010 000 0 – 1 4 1
Louisville/Weeping Water 002 012 x – 5 9 2