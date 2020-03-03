Laney joins PSC football program

PLATTSMOUTH – Caleb Laney has used his skills in graphic design to create many prize-winning pictures and prints for others.
He will use the same type of creative talents to produce prize-winning images on the football field at Peru State College.
Laney signed a letter of intent Tuesday morning to join the Peru State football program. He played a key role in Plattsmouth’s defensive secondary this past fall and was one of the squad’s top receivers.
Laney said he was excited about going to Peru State. He will major in graphic design and possibly obtain a double major in business.
“I really liked it when I visited there because it felt like home,” Laney said. “I had my decision narrowed down to Midland and Peru, and when I went to Peru it felt right. The arts and sciences professor that I talked to knew what I was wanting to pursue as a career, and the coaches were friendly and helpful. It’s going to be a great place to go to school.”
Coaches from Peru State, Midland University and Hastings College contacted Laney earlier this fall after learning about his football abilities. He trimmed his list to Midland and Peru State and visited both campuses to learn about their academic and athletic opportunities. He chose to join the Bobcats at the end of his recruiting process.
Laney helped Plattsmouth in all three phases of the game this past season. He hauled in ten receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns and returned three kickoffs for 51 yards. He was a starter in the team’s defensive backfield and pocketed three interceptions and two pass deflections. He also made five solo and ten assisted tackles.
Laney has earned multiple academic awards at Plattsmouth and is a member of the Academy Core Leaders program. He has qualified for two state wrestling meets and was a member of this past fall’s Homecoming Court.
Laney will be able to work out with the Bobcats after collecting his PHS diploma this spring. He said he was happy to have a chance to design a successful college career at the Peru State campus.
“I’m very relieved to know where I’m going to go,” Laney said. “I’m really excited to get started on this new chapter. I’m looking forward to it.”