Laney joins PSC football program

PLATTSMOUTH – Caleb Laney has used his skills in graphic design to create many prize-winning pictures and prints for others.

He will use the same type of creative talents to produce prize-winning images on the football field at Peru State College.

Laney signed a letter of intent Tuesday morning to join the Peru State football program. He played a key role in Plattsmouth’s defensive secondary this past fall and was one of the squad’s top receivers.

Laney said he was excited about going to Peru State. He will major in graphic design and possibly obtain a double major in business.

“I really liked it when I visited there because it felt like home,” Laney said. “I had my decision narrowed down to Midland and Peru, and when I went to Peru it felt right. The arts and sciences professor that I talked to knew what I was wanting to pursue as a career, and the coaches were friendly and helpful. It’s going to be a great place to go to school.”