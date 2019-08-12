PLATTSMOUTH – Area runners wrapped up a full summer of racing Friday with the final event in this year’s Plattsmouth Cross Country Series.
Dozens of people traveled to Rhylander Park to take part in the fourth race of the series. More than 100 participants, family members and friends gathered in the park’s shelterhouse prior to the 5:30 p.m. race. They then either watched or ran in the five-kilometer activity.
Omaha South graduate Edrei Murillo captured first place with a time of 17:40. Felix Cruz-Tapin (18:09), Luke Coltret (18:26) and Adam Ali (18:35) finished second, third and fourth.
Friday’s race featured many high school athletes who wanted to continue preparing for the upcoming season. Elkhorn High School runners Maddie Yardley, Abby Metschke and Taylor Grasz were the fastest three females in the event. Plattsmouth High School athletes Elijah Dix, Kaleb Wooten and Sam Campin all broke 21:00 on the course.
Hundreds of runners will use Rhylander Park again in several weeks for the Plattsmouth High School Invite. Girls and boys will begin racing at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. The Blue Devils will host teams from Auburn, Blair, Conestoga, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Fort Calhoun, Gretna, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha North, Platteview and South Sioux City.
5K Results
1-17:40 Edrei Murillo
2-18:09 Felix Cruz-Tapin
3-18:26 Luke Coltret
4-18:35 Adam Ali
5-18:47 Daniel Pierce
6-19:01 Aaron Newton
7-19:05 Alex Elizarraga
8-19:27 John Tripp
9-19:47 Zac Baswell
10-20:08 Jose Lara
11-20:13 Nick Wayman
12-20:24 Elijah Dix
13-20:37 Micah Judds
14-20:45 Trevin Beckman
15-20:57 Kaleb Wooten
16-20:58 Sam Campin
17-21:10 Luke Buttry
18-21:11 Luke Hunsberger
19-21:14 Maddie Yardley
20-21:34 Saloh Hilowle
21-21:35 Mathew Coe
22-21:37 Storm Barrett
23-21:41 Abby Metschke
24-21:43 Taylor Grasz
25-21:44 Jason Babcock
26-21:49 Caleb Davis
27-21:58 Jacob Zitek
28-22:59 C.J. Wiseman
29-22:15 Ethan Walters
30-22:17 Vanessa Neri
31-22:24 Lorena Ramirez
32-22:26 Aliaiare Hobbs
33-22:42 Tristan Rainey
34-23:01 Jeremy Havekost
35-23:02 Jesus Alvarez
36-23:03 Grace Lamski
37-23:08 Ron Lampe
38-23:11 Jessica Faertes
39-23:12 Angie Gomez
40-23:52 Chris Thull
41-24:12 Carson Ripley
42-24:14 Paige Day
43-24:34 Corinne Mead
44-24:39 Perry Linn
45-24:45 Angee Nott
46-24:46 Lillian Knudtson
47-25:18 Ethan Warrick
48-25:19 Patrick Dovenbarger
49-25:38 Andrea Buttry
50-25:39 Darek Reicks
51-26:19 Carter Buttry
52-26:34 Emma Robinson
53-26:40 Ian Kalagias
54-26:41 Meghan Cunningham
55-27:10 Ethan Moore
56-27:34 Kyle Beam
57-27:35 Jack Cotton
58-27:59 Trinity Rowley
59-28:02 Betsy Barr
60-28:10 Mariana Hdez
61-28:15 Greg Wayman
62-28:17 Collette Sneau
63-28:21 Neily De La Cruz
64-28:22 Andrea King
65-28:54 Madison McLaughlin
66-29:30 Savannah Hall
67-29:56 Jolie Dix
68-29:58 Bridget Swan
69-29:29 Kylie Fredrick
70-31:37 Jazie Hendrickson
71-32:46 Dane Meyer
72-33:22 Al Schroeder