Larsen set to lead PHS wrestling program

PLATTSMOUTH – Curtis Larsen has always reached for the stars in his academic, athletic and professional pursuits.
He will have a chance to help Plattsmouth wrestlers achieve those same bright outcomes as the program’s new leader.
Plattsmouth officials named Larsen as the wrestling program’s head coach on Thursday. He will take over the reins from Brett Shuler, who led the Blue Devils on two separate occasions. Larsen said he was extremely excited to assume the top role on the coaching staff.
“Being a head coach has been a goal of mine since my senior year of high school when I had to learn how to be a leader in a different capacity,” Larsen said. “The moment I had my first opportunity to sit in the corner ten years ago, I made it a goal of mine to learn, develop and grow as a coach. I feel fortunate to be able to lead a program like Plattsmouth wrestling with its rich history and tradition.”
Larsen graduated from Plattsmouth in 2010 and earned multiple honors for his work on the mat. He burst onto the state scene in 2009 when he went 33-9 for the Blue Devils at 171 pounds. He collected conference and district awards during the year and captured a silver medal at the Class B State Meet.
Larsen said he would like future Blue Devils to have similar lofty aspirations. Plattsmouth has experienced a large amount of success both on team and individual levels in previous years. The Blue Devils have placed in the top three team spots at state seven times, and 12 students have secured individual state titles for PHS.
“There’s a certain standard that has been previously built by others before me,” Larsen said. “I feel it is important that I stay committed to that standard that has been built, and ultimately take that standard to the next level. The community supports this program and its rich tradition, and there are expectations of our program to compete for championships.
“Being part of this program as a wrestler and assistant coach, I understand the standard and expectations. In the end, it will be important to hold our athletes to that standard while we help them develop to become better on and off the mat.”
Larsen took part in football, wrestling, track and field, Spanish Club, Letter Club and Spirit Club in high school. He played football at Peru State College for four years and spent three years teaching outside Cass County. He joined Plattsmouth’s staff in the 2017-18 academic year as a high school special education teacher.
Larsen was an assistant football and wrestling coach at PHS and a track and field coach at Plattsmouth Community Middle School this past year. He said he has gained a great deal from watching both Shuler and former head wrestling coach Curtis Gocke lead the program.
“Being an assistant coach allowed me to learn, develop and grow from others,” Larsen said. “Uniquely, I was a wrestler and eventually a coach for both Brett Shuler and Curtis Gocke. Those two coaches led Plattsmouth wrestling for more than a decade, and they were a big part of why I made it a goal of mine ten years ago to become a head coach.
“Their vision for Plattsmouth wrestling, knowledge of the sport and mentorship to me has helped me develop into the wrestling coach I am today.”
Larsen said he is eager to continue working with Plattsmouth wrestlers in his head coaching capacity. He wants to help them become stars in everything they do both on and off the mat.
“This program has built many good people when they walk off the mat for the last time,” Larsen said. “I hope to continue to develop successful qualities that they can take with them beyond high school.”
