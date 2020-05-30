Larsen set to lead PHS wrestling program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Curtis Larsen has always reached for the stars in his academic, athletic and professional pursuits.

He will have a chance to help Plattsmouth wrestlers achieve those same bright outcomes as the program’s new leader.

Plattsmouth officials named Larsen as the wrestling program’s head coach on Thursday. He will take over the reins from Brett Shuler, who led the Blue Devils on two separate occasions. Larsen said he was extremely excited to assume the top role on the coaching staff.

“Being a head coach has been a goal of mine since my senior year of high school when I had to learn how to be a leader in a different capacity,” Larsen said. “The moment I had my first opportunity to sit in the corner ten years ago, I made it a goal of mine to learn, develop and grow as a coach. I feel fortunate to be able to lead a program like Plattsmouth wrestling with its rich history and tradition.”

Larsen graduated from Plattsmouth in 2010 and earned multiple honors for his work on the mat. He burst onto the state scene in 2009 when he went 33-9 for the Blue Devils at 171 pounds. He collected conference and district awards during the year and captured a silver medal at the Class B State Meet.