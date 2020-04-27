Larson overcomes adversity to become college athlete

CONESTOGA – Kallie Larson has known for many years that she wanted to solve forensic science cases in a criminal justice career.
She cracked the case of her collegiate future this past week with a plan to continue her involvement in two of her favorite sports.
Larson announced that she would compete in both soccer and dance at Nebraska Wesleyan University. The Conestoga senior has participated in both activities for more than a dozen years and was searching for a way to keep that streak going in college. NWU officials helped her decipher the riddle by allowing her to become a member of both groups.
“Soccer and dance are two major loves in my life. I have done both since I could walk,” Larson said. “For the last several years I have been told that I will have to choose what I want to continue with in college. Soccer would be my choice if it came down to it.
“However, an opportunity presented itself that will allow me to be a member of both the Nebraska Wesleyan University women’s soccer team and the Gold Rush NWU dance team. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity.”
Larson said she had gained a great deal from her involvement in both activities. She felt the team aspect of both soccer and dance would benefit her on the Lincoln campus.
“Both soccer and dance contribute to my life in several ways,” Larson said. “Both sports keep me active and healthy. I love being part of a team in soccer and creating something meaningful in dance.
“But my favorite thing about soccer and dance is I am blessed to form extended families. I strongly believe that building more family ties at NWU will help me succeed during my time there with the extra support from coaches and team members.”
Larson played a dual role as both a goalkeeper and striker for Conestoga in her freshman season. She appeared in six matches as a goalkeeper and made 76 saves. She also scored three goals in five other matches for the Cougars.
Larson copied the feat in her sophomore campaign. She produced 103 saves and stopped a pair of penalty kicks by opponents. She traded her goalkeeping jersey for a position-player uniform four times and collected one goal.
Her smooth upward path took a different turn in January of her junior year. She was the goalkeeper for an indoor soccer team and was struck on the side of her head with the soccer ball at point-blank range. The impact of the ball into her head caused a severe concussion, optical nerve damage and inner ear troubles.
“At first we knew I was injured and knew I had a concussion,” Larson said. “We all figured take a short time off to recover, but we soon realized this was not the case. It was a learning curve for me in more ways than one.”
The optical nerve damage affected many parts of Larson’s life. She was unable to return to school for several weeks because of the brain injury, and she had to transition back into her classes in incremental phases. She struggled to do daily tasks like walking up and down stairs, reading books and getting dressed by herself. Matthew and Heather Larson drove their daughter to all of her school and medical appointments because she was unable to concentrate behind the steering wheel.
“I had to spend months going to physical and occupational therapy to teach my brain to do simple things like focus on an object or catch a ball, and speech therapy to train my mind to comprehend things,” Larson said. “I could no longer use the computer for schoolwork, and when the promethean board was in use, I had to leave the room. I spent a lot of time in the nurse’s office and library.”
“There was a lot of crying,” Heather Larson said. “It’s pretty tough when you see your daughter go from being so active and energetic to having to be in a dark room because of her sensitivity to light. It was a hard time for everyone.”
Doctors did not clear Larson to play on the field as a junior, but she improved enough to be able to join the squad. She attended soccer practices with her teammates and traveled to every soccer match on the bus with the Cougars. She shouted words of encouragement to CHS players and kept statistics on the sidelines during games.
Larson was presented with a letter for her contributions to the Cougars after the season. She was cleared to play soccer in October and saw action on an indoor team that winter. She could barely tie her shoes before her first match because of anxiety about how she would perform. Those butterflies flew away when she realized she could play at a normal level.
“I was very nervous to get back on the field as it had been so long,” Larson said. “But it was like I never left the field and I was extremely happy about that.”
Larson had been looking forward to playing with her friends on this spring’s Conestoga team, but those dreams were dashed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cougars had been holding out hope that the season would be salvaged, but all spring sports were officially cancelled in early April.
Larson will major in chemistry and criminal justice and will minor in psychology at Nebraska Wesleyan. She is planning to enter a forensic science field once she leaves campus with her degree. She is also hoping to study abroad in a Spanish-speaking country during her college career.
Larson said she has gained new perspectives on both sports and life from her experiences over the past two years. She said she would focus her efforts on making the most of all of her future opportunities.
“You really learn how much you love something when it gets taken away from you,” Larson said. “I knew that I liked soccer and dance a lot, but when I couldn’t do those things I learned that I really missed them. That’s something that is really motivating to me. I want to do the best I can because you never know what happens in the future.”
