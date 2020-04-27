Larson overcomes adversity to become college athlete

“I had to spend months going to physical and occupational therapy to teach my brain to do simple things like focus on an object or catch a ball, and speech therapy to train my mind to comprehend things,” Larson said. “I could no longer use the computer for schoolwork, and when the promethean board was in use, I had to leave the room. I spent a lot of time in the nurse’s office and library.”

“There was a lot of crying,” Heather Larson said. “It’s pretty tough when you see your daughter go from being so active and energetic to having to be in a dark room because of her sensitivity to light. It was a hard time for everyone.”

Doctors did not clear Larson to play on the field as a junior, but she improved enough to be able to join the squad. She attended soccer practices with her teammates and traveled to every soccer match on the bus with the Cougars. She shouted words of encouragement to CHS players and kept statistics on the sidelines during games.

Larson was presented with a letter for her contributions to the Cougars after the season. She was cleared to play soccer in October and saw action on an indoor team that winter. She could barely tie her shoes before her first match because of anxiety about how she would perform. Those butterflies flew away when she realized she could play at a normal level.