Leffler to continue career at Dubuque

CONESTOGA – Dillon Leffler has designed a successful academic and athletic career at Conestoga with his work ethic, intelligence and perseverance.
He would like to create that same type of outcome at the University of Dubuque over the next four years.
Leffler has signed a letter of intent to join the University of Dubuque track and field program. The Spartans have become one of the strongest teams in the American Rivers Conference and have gained a place on the national stage. Dubuque won the ARC indoor title in 2018 and placed second in the outdoor meet in both 2018 and 2019. The Spartans placed ninth at the NCAA Division III National Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2019.
Leffler said he was looking forward to traveling to northeast Iowa to become a member of the team.
“I chose the University of Dubuque to further my track and field career because of their success and commitment to this sport,” Leffler said. “Throughout my whole life I have participated in many sports, which would include track, football, wrestling, basketball and baseball, and thoroughly enjoyed playing all of them. I love to compete and excel in sports and academics, and the University of Dubuque provided me with the opportunity to do so.”
University of Dubuque head track and field coach Chad Gunnelson said he believes Leffler has a large amount of potential in the sport. He said Leffler’s versatile athletic resume would help him during his four years with the Spartans.
“We feel Dillon’s best days of competition are ahead of him and that he has a lot of upside in the 400 meters and up,” Gunnelson said. “His range and background from long sprints to cross country will suit him well as he finds his fit with our program.”
Leffler improved his times in multiple events during his first three seasons with Conestoga’s track and field program. He won six medals in the 800 meters as a freshman and set personal-best marks in five events as a sophomore. He finished second in the 800 at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet.
Leffler resumed his role as a top point-scorer for Conestoga as a junior. He competed in the 60 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters and ran on the 400 and 1,600 relays. He earned district medals in both the 400 meters and 400-meter relay and helped the 1,600 squad place third in the league meet.
Leffler said he enjoyed running for the Cougars because of the electric environment on the track.
“Track and field gives me a sense of self-achievement that no other sport could give me,” Leffler said. “Having that constant adrenaline rush at the start of every race is exhilarating, along with the excitement from both the fans and teammates at the finish line. Running the relays is one of the best parts of track because of the team bonding and the increased intensity that you get with the other competitors during a race.”
Leffler will major in digital design with a minor in sports marketing and management at Dubuque. He has earned academic honors at Conestoga and has been involved in many school activities. He has participated in football, basketball, wrestling, track and field, FFA, Future Business Leaders of America and one-act play during his CHS career.
Gunnelson said he is looking forward to watching Leffler use his design skills to secure a successful four years with the Spartans.
“We’re grateful for him and lucky to have him joining our team,” Gunnelson said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!