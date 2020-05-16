Leffler to continue career at Dubuque

“We feel Dillon’s best days of competition are ahead of him and that he has a lot of upside in the 400 meters and up,” Gunnelson said. “His range and background from long sprints to cross country will suit him well as he finds his fit with our program.”

Leffler improved his times in multiple events during his first three seasons with Conestoga’s track and field program. He won six medals in the 800 meters as a freshman and set personal-best marks in five events as a sophomore. He finished second in the 800 at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet.

Leffler resumed his role as a top point-scorer for Conestoga as a junior. He competed in the 60 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters and ran on the 400 and 1,600 relays. He earned district medals in both the 400 meters and 400-meter relay and helped the 1,600 squad place third in the league meet.

Leffler said he enjoyed running for the Cougars because of the electric environment on the track.