Leget to continue cheer career for Mavericks

“Kira and her mom contacted me months prior to tryouts, showing great responsibility and preparedness," Phillips said. “After meeting them in person, I was fairly confident Kira would make a great fit on our team. During virtual tryouts Kira demonstrated strong cheerleading skills with strong motions, good jumps and tumbling skills, along with confidence and a great smile.”

All of the candidates had to fill out an information form that included their level of expertise with cheering, dancing, tumbling and stunting. Leget has earned All-American honors four times at camps sponsored by the National Cheerleaders Association and Universal Cheerleaders Association. She has been in the PHS cheer and dance programs for four years and has helped the Blue Devils win team awards at area camps.

Leget said cheerleading has been a rewarding sport for many reasons. In addition to helping create a positive environment at many PHS ballgames, she has also been able to help younger students learn about teamwork, dedication and self-confidence.

“There’s so much to enjoy about cheer,” Leget said. “I love the atmosphere of every game I cheer for. Most of all, I enjoy how big of an influence you become to the younger kids. It is a blast being able to work with them in kid clinics and have them enjoy cheering and being around older kids.