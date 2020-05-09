Leget to continue cheer career for Mavericks

PLATTSMOUTH – Kira Leget has inspired people in Plattsmouth with her optimism, work ethic and intelligence.
She is planning to encourage people in Omaha for the next four years as a member of a collegiate cheer program.
Leget learned in late April that she had earned a spot on the University of Nebraska-Omaha cheer squad. The PHS senior secured her place on the UNO roster after completing a virtual tryout with the Mavericks. She said she was thrilled to have the opportunity to cheer for the school’s volleyball, soccer, hockey and basketball teams.
“I always knew I wanted to stay close to home and was excited to hear that I could have the chance to cheer for the University of Nebraska at Omaha,” Leget said. “Obviously with the social distancing, tryouts were recorded through video which was a whole new experience for a lot of us.
“I’ve loved cheer ever since I saw my older sister do it in high school. It has become such a dedicated presence in my life and I couldn’t be happier to continue doing what I love for a collegiate team.”
UNO cheer coach Samara Phillips said she was impressed by Leget’s initiative and positive attitude. Leget asked Phillips about the tryout procedure well ahead of the mid-April deadline. She also displayed many of the qualities Phillips said were essential for earning a spot on the squad.
“Kira and her mom contacted me months prior to tryouts, showing great responsibility and preparedness," Phillips said. “After meeting them in person, I was fairly confident Kira would make a great fit on our team. During virtual tryouts Kira demonstrated strong cheerleading skills with strong motions, good jumps and tumbling skills, along with confidence and a great smile.”
All of the candidates had to fill out an information form that included their level of expertise with cheering, dancing, tumbling and stunting. Leget has earned All-American honors four times at camps sponsored by the National Cheerleaders Association and Universal Cheerleaders Association. She has been in the PHS cheer and dance programs for four years and has helped the Blue Devils win team awards at area camps.
Leget said cheerleading has been a rewarding sport for many reasons. In addition to helping create a positive environment at many PHS ballgames, she has also been able to help younger students learn about teamwork, dedication and self-confidence.
“There’s so much to enjoy about cheer,” Leget said. “I love the atmosphere of every game I cheer for. Most of all, I enjoy how big of an influence you become to the younger kids. It is a blast being able to work with them in kid clinics and have them enjoy cheering and being around older kids.
“Cheer has taught me a bunch about being a good leader and these skills are things that I hopefully will possess for the rest of my life.”
Leget has earned many local and conference honors for her work in the classroom, and she is a member of Plattsmouth’s National Honor Society chapter. She would like to major in pre-dentistry and eventually attend dental school.
Leget has been involved in multiple activities at Plattsmouth. She has participated in cheerleading, dance, basketball, Sapphire & Ice Show Choir, concert choir, Bella Voce women’s choir, school musical, Student Council, Health Occupations Students of America and Academy Core Leaders. She has performed the national anthem at many PHS games and sang a duet with classmate Kayla Harvey at this past winter’s state wrestling tournament.
Leget said participating in many high school events has made a valuable difference in her life. Those experiences will help her encourage thousands of people at college games for the Mavericks.
“All of my activities at PHS taught me many leadership qualities that played into being a cheerleader,” Leget said. “I enjoyed being a leader in the classroom and on the track and court. Thanks to all of these activities, I was blessed with the opportunity to continue cheering and I hope to have cheer play some role in my life for a very long time.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!