Athletes from three Cass County American Legion baseball programs will compete in league tournaments next week.
Junior and Senior Legion teams from across the area will play in Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference (SENBC) tournaments. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth will play in both events.
All three local programs will field teams in the Northern Division of the tournaments. First-round games and the Northern Division championship will be held at Nehawka Ball Diamond in the Junior Legion tournament. First-round games and the Northern Division championship will be held at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth in the Senior Legion event.
First-round games in the Junior Legion event will take place on Tuesday, June 25. Sixth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water will play ninth-seeded Lincoln Christian at 4 p.m. The winner will face top-seeded Springfield at 6 p.m. Fourth-seeded E-M/N and fifth-seeded Plattsmouth will play at 8 p.m.
First-round games in the Senior Legion tournament will be held on Wednesday, June 26. Eighth-seeded L/WW will face tenth-seeded Lincoln Christian at 4 p.m. The winner will play third-seeded Springfield at 6 p.m. Sixth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and seventh-seeded Plattsmouth will square off at 8 p.m.
First-place, third-place and fifth-place games in the Junior Legion event will take place at Falls City on Saturday, June 29. Seventh-place and ninth-place games will be held at Tecumseh on Saturday, June 29.
First-place, third-place and fifth-place games in the Senior Legion tournament will be held at Nebraska City on Sunday, June 30. Seventh-place and ninth-place games will take place at Auburn on Sunday, June 30.