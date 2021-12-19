LHS athletes produce winning hoops moments

LOUISVILLE – Louisville basketball fans watched their teams compete on the court this weekend during games against Johnson County Central and Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

Louisville girls 37, Johnson County Central 27

Louisville pulled away from the Thunderbirds in the second half of Friday night’s game. The Lions scored 22 points after the break to pick up the victory.

The opening quarter featured stout defense from both teams. Louisville scored five points in the first minute but JCC held LHS to one field goal the rest of the period. The Lions limited the Thunderbirds to one free throw and two baskets in the stanza.

Louisville built a 15-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Jaylin Gaston sparked a pair of scoring chances with outlet passes after her rebounds. Ella Johnson converted a short jumper and Lea Kalkowski drilled a pullup jumper against JCC.

Balanced scoring helped the Lions separate themselves in the second half. The team went ahead 30-18 midway through the fourth quarter and won a free-throw battle after that.

Johnson helped the Lions with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one pass deflection. Gaston boosted Louisville with five points, nine rebounds, five steals and four pass deflections, and Kalkowski finished with three points, four boards, three steals, two assists and two pass deflections.

Heilig collected ten points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections. Ella Aaberg contributed two points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and two pass deflections, and Brooke Smith delivered four points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two pass deflections.

Abby Bruce chipped in one rebound and one pass deflection for the Lions. Louisville finished the night with 13 steals and 32 rebounds.

Johnson CC 5 4 7 11 – 27

Louisville 8 7 10 12 – 37

Louisville (37)

Kalkowski 1-3 1-2 3, Heilig 3-14 2-2 10, Smith 1-6 2-2 4, Gaston 1-1 3-4 5, Johnson 5-11 3-7 13, Bruce 0-1 0-2 0, Aaberg 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 11-39 13-23 37.

Johnson County Central 45, Louisville boys 42

The large home crowd nearly saw Louisville pull off a comeback victory in the nightcap. Johnson County Central went ahead 13-8 in the first quarter and maintained a 25-20 halftime gap. JCC then expanded its lead to 42-29 with 4:41 remaining in the game.

Louisville found its scoring rhythm in the final stretch. The team rallied within 42-39 with 1:25 to go, and the score remained the same with 16 seconds to play. JCC went ahead 44-39 before Louisville sank a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds on the clock. JCC made one free throw to create the final margin.

Johnson CC 13 12 10 10 – 45

Louisville 8 12 4 18 – 42

Louisville boys 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42

Louisville overwhelmed Omaha Brownell-Talbot during a road victory on Saturday afternoon. The Lions quieted the crowd with a 16-2 run in the first quarter. Louisville capitalized on that momentum with a 19-4 scoring spree during the next eight minutes.

Louisville 16 19 12 13 – 60

Omaha B-T 2 4 9 11 – 26

