LHS athletes wrestle at Freeman Invite

ADAMS – Louisville wrestlers produced multiple awards Thursday with their performances at the Freeman Invite.

The Lions finished tenth in team standings with 31 points at the tournament. Garron Bragg guided Louisville with his work at 132 pounds. He captured third place with two pins during the day.

Nick McCaul, Niklas Sorensen, Blake Dickey, Cody Gray, Nash Callahan and Zach McColligan also competed for the Lions. They faced opponents from 12 other schools at the event.

Louisville will prepare for the Subdistrict C3-A Tournament on Friday, Feb. 5. The Lions will travel to David City Aquinas for the 3 p.m. event. Centennial, David City Aquinas, Lincoln Christian, Malcolm, Milford, Norfolk Catholic and South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 will join Louisville at the tournament.

Team Results

Yutan 202, Auburn 88, Lincoln Christian 53, Bishop Neumann 51, Freeman 48, Lincoln Lutheran 45.5, Sutton 41, Meridian 37, Johnson County Central 33, Louisville 31, Palmyra 27, Southern 11, Cedar Bluffs 0

Louisville Results

120 – Nick McCaul