LHS boys battle Broncos on home court

LOUISVILLE – Centennial relied on an early scoring surge to slip past the Louisville boys on Friday night.

The Broncos made baskets on their first six possessions and went on to defeat LHS 44-35. Centennial sank four 3-pointers in the first 4:40 and built a 16-6 lead. The Lions outplayed the Broncos for the rest of the way but were unable to erase the early deficit.

“We played pretty well defensively except for that 16-6 run that they had at the beginning of the game,” Louisville head coach Adam Vogt said. “We didn’t follow our game plan for that short amount of time, and they outscored us by ten points and we lost by nine.

“We talk about every possession mattering, and that was the case tonight. If we could have kept them from getting ahead by ten then we would have had a better chance to win.”

Centennial (16-4) threatened to create a lopsided game in the first four minutes. Caleb Horne opened action with a 3-pointer and Jake Bargen poured in the next 13 points for the Broncos. His trey with 3:20 left gave the team a ten-point edge.