LHS boys battle Broncos on home court

LOUISVILLE – Centennial relied on an early scoring surge to slip past the Louisville boys on Friday night.
The Broncos made baskets on their first six possessions and went on to defeat LHS 44-35. Centennial sank four 3-pointers in the first 4:40 and built a 16-6 lead. The Lions outplayed the Broncos for the rest of the way but were unable to erase the early deficit.
“We played pretty well defensively except for that 16-6 run that they had at the beginning of the game,” Louisville head coach Adam Vogt said. “We didn’t follow our game plan for that short amount of time, and they outscored us by ten points and we lost by nine.
“We talk about every possession mattering, and that was the case tonight. If we could have kept them from getting ahead by ten then we would have had a better chance to win.”
Centennial (16-4) threatened to create a lopsided game in the first four minutes. Caleb Horne opened action with a 3-pointer and Jake Bargen poured in the next 13 points for the Broncos. His trey with 3:20 left gave the team a ten-point edge.
Louisville (7-14) used stout defense to work its way back into the game. The Lions held Centennial scoreless for the next 7:29 to get within 16-14. LHS forced turnovers on five of Centennial’s first six trips of the second quarter and cashed in several opportunities. Two free throws by Jake Renner and a fast-break layup from Harrison Klein cut the deficit midway through the period.
An offensive rebound and putback by Caleb Hrabik brought LHS within 20-18 early in the third quarter, and Renner splashed home a 3-pointer later in the period to make it 29-24. A pullup jumper from Clayton Buck with 5:40 to play in the game kept the margin at 39-30.
The Lions tried to make one final push in the last two minutes. Hrabik sank a 3-pointer with 1:56 to go and Eric Heard deposited a second-chance basket to make it 41-35 with 17.5 seconds left. Centennial sealed the victory with three late free throws.
Vogt said Centennial’s size forced the Lions to adjust part of their game plan during the evening. CHS clogged the lane with 6-foot-4 Joel Baren and the 6-3 frames of Lane Zimmer and Bargen. That caused Louisville to take more mid-range and perimeter shots on offense.
“They sandwiched Caleb for a lot of the game and made us go into more of a perimeter-based look,” Vogt said. “We had to go five-out some of the time, but the guys handled it pretty well. We were able to get some good looks out of that.”
Sam Ahl guided Louisville’s offense with 11 points. Hrabik posted eight points and ten rebounds, Renner tallied seven points and one steal and Heard had two points, three assists and two rebounds.
Talon Ball collected three points and one rebound and Klein produced two points, two steals and one assist. Buck tallied two points and one rebound and Treyton Savage and Zach Hillabrand both saw court time.
Louisville will finish its regular season Friday, Feb. 21, with a rivalry game against Elmwood-Murdock. The Lions and Knights will tip off at Louisville at 7:30 p.m.
Centennial 16 4 15 9 – 44
Louisville 10 6 11 8 – 35
Centennial (44)
Jake Bargen 6-14 2-3 17, Gierhan 4-6 0-1 11, Horne 5-8 3-4 14, Joel Bargen 0-1 0-0 0, Zimmer 1-3 0-0 2, Mi. Nisly 0-0 0-0 0, Ma. Nisley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-32 5-8 44.
Louisville (35)
Ball 2-6 0-0 3, Ahl 3-11 0-0 11, Heard 1-5 0-0 2, Klein 1-2 0-0 2, Hrabik 3-8 1-2 8, Renner 2-6 2-2 7, Buck 1-2 0-0 2, Savage 0-0 0-0 0, Hillabrand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-38 3-4 35.