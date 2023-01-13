LHS boys battle Ralston on mat

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys began Thursday night’s dual against Ralston with a series of successful results.

The Rams relied on a handful of forfeit victories to leave the LHS gym ahead on the scoreboard.

Ralston stopped Louisville 48-27 in front of a large Parents Night crowd. Ralston picked up forfeit victories in five of the final six weight classes to erase an early 27-6 deficit.

Peyton Welsh began the evening for Louisville with a pin in 51 seconds in his 106-pound match. Aiden Wedekind posted a forfeit victory at 113 pounds and Jager Barnes won his 120-pound bout 6-4. He tied the score at 4-4 with a reversal late in the second period, and he produced the winning points in the final two minutes.

Tucker McCarthy increased Louisville’s lead with a pin at the 1:09 mark at 126 pounds. Ralston won the next two matches before Niklas Sorensen gave Louisville points at 145 pounds. He led 7-1 after the first period and maintained a 14-7 gap after the next period. He ended the match with a pin in 5:01.

Athletes from both teams encouraged Ralston head coach Ed Schmitt and Louisville head coach Nick Schmitt to wrestle on the mat after the varsity dual was over. The two head coaches are brothers. Both wore a smile as they declined the offer from their students.

Louisville will continue the season today at the Syracuse Pin Invite. Action is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Louisville, Omaha Gross, Syracuse and Tri County will be at the tournament.

The Lions will host the Louisville Invite at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Eight schools will travel to Louisville to take part in the meet.

106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) pinned Jijay Souvannakhot (RAL), 1:29

113 – Aiden Wedekind (LOU) won by forfeit

120 – Jager Barnes (LOU) dec. Hyin Martinez (RAL), 6-4

126 – Tucker McCarthy (LOU) pinned Isaiah Bernal (RAL), 1:06

132 – Owen Elsasser (RAL) dec. Nick McCaul (LOU), 6-4

138 – Blake McDaniel (RAL) dec. Cody Lutz (LOU), 11-8

145 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned Gage Monroe (RAL), 5:01

152 – Alex Karasek (RAL) pinned Nathan Monahan (LOU), 1:51

160 – Rick Scarpello (RAL) won by forfeit

170 – A.J. Ress-Conkey (RAL) won by forfeit

182 – Anthony Baughman (RAL) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 1:49

195 – Ethan McDaniel (RAL) won by forfeit

220 – Brady Denniston (RAL) won by forfeit

285 – Brayden Thompson (RAL) won by forfeit

JV 132 – Braden Soester (LOU) pinned Brody Michalski (RAL), 4:14

JV 138 – J.D. Ress-Conkey (RAL) pinned Easton Kozeny (LOU), 0:51

JV 145 – Elom Attiogbe (RAL) pinned Easton Kozeny (LOU), 1:58

JV 132 – Brody Michalski (RAL) pinned Shawn Kavanaugh (LOU), 2:39