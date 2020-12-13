LHS boys play pair of one-point games

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys kept fans on the edge of their seats this week with razor-thin margins in a pair of games.

The Lions played in consecutive games that came down to one-point differences on the scoreboard. LHS defeated Nebraska City 46-45 on Thursday night and fell to Ashland-Greenwood 60-59 on Saturday night.

Louisville 46, Nebraska City 45

Louisville athletes defended their home gym with a second-half rally against the Pioneers.

Nebraska City dominated action early in the game. The team scored 13 points in the first period and doubled up Louisville 26-13 at halftime. Clay Stovall had nine points in the opening half and Braden Thompson added seven points.

Louisville bounced into a scoring rhythm after the break. Eric Heard splashed home two 3-pointers in the third period and Sam Ahl produced eight points in the stanza. Talon Ball, Caleb Hrabik and Harrison Klein also notched points for the Lions in the quarter.

The team relied on its wide-ranging scoring attack to pull ahead. Brayden Powell knocked in a 3-pointer, Klein posted four points and Hrabik and Heard each had one basket in the fourth quarter.