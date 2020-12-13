LHS boys play pair of one-point games

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys kept fans on the edge of their seats this week with razor-thin margins in a pair of games.
The Lions played in consecutive games that came down to one-point differences on the scoreboard. LHS defeated Nebraska City 46-45 on Thursday night and fell to Ashland-Greenwood 60-59 on Saturday night.
Louisville 46, Nebraska City 45
Louisville athletes defended their home gym with a second-half rally against the Pioneers.
Nebraska City dominated action early in the game. The team scored 13 points in the first period and doubled up Louisville 26-13 at halftime. Clay Stovall had nine points in the opening half and Braden Thompson added seven points.
Louisville bounced into a scoring rhythm after the break. Eric Heard splashed home two 3-pointers in the third period and Sam Ahl produced eight points in the stanza. Talon Ball, Caleb Hrabik and Harrison Klein also notched points for the Lions in the quarter.
The team relied on its wide-ranging scoring attack to pull ahead. Brayden Powell knocked in a 3-pointer, Klein posted four points and Hrabik and Heard each had one basket in the fourth quarter.
Ahl made one free throw early in the period and then came up big for the Lions in the late moments. He stepped to the line and changed a 45-44 deficit into a 46-45 lead.
Nebraska City had two final chances to win. The Pioneers forced a LHS turnover but saw a jumper from the elbow ricochet off the rim out of bounds.
Nebraska City then collected a second turnover on a Louisville inbounds attempt. NCHS called two timeouts and Louisville called one timeout before the final play. A 3-pointer from the top of the arc hit the back of the rim first, bounced on the front of the rim and then fell off.
Ahl went to the top of Louisville’s scoring list with 13 points. Heard and Klein each had eight points, Hrabik posted six points and Ball had four points. Powell scored three points and Cordale Moxey and Sam Luellen each had two points.
Nebraska City 13 13 11 8 – 45
Louisville 4 9 19 14 – 46
Nebraska City (45)
Stovall 12, Maccari 4, Brown 11, Thompson 12, Fritch 4, Nelson 2, Wieckhorst 0.
Louisville (46)
Ball 4, Ahl 13, Heard 8, Klein 8, Hrabik 6, Moxey 2, Powell 3, Luellen 2.
Ashland-Greenwood 60, Louisville 59
The Lions nearly pulled off a similar rally attempt against Ashland-Greenwood. The Bluejays flew ahead 21-12 after the first quarter and led 37-22 at the break.
Louisville worked back into the game with a 24-11 run in the third quarter. Ahl scored eight points in the period and Luellen, Heard and Klein each produced multiple baskets. A 3-pointer from Powell and baskets from Hrabik and Ball put the Lions in position to win.
Louisville led 54-52 with four minutes to play and remained ahead 59-57 with 25.5 seconds left. Ashland-Greenwood went ahead 60-59 with 16.5 seconds to go and stopped LHS on the final play. Cougar Konzem blocked a shot attempt at the buzzer to preserve the victory.
Ahl (14) and Klein (11) each scored in double figures for Louisville. Hrabik had nine points, Luellen posted eight points and Powell had seven points. Heard produced six points and Ball scored four points in the game.
Louisville 12 10 24 13 – 59
AGHS 21 16 11 12 – 60
Louisville (59)
Ball 4, Ahl 14, Heard 6, Klein 11, Hrabik 9, Powell 7, Luellen 8.
Ashland-Greenwood (60)
Lindley 11, Nafzinger 13, Konzem 23, Shepard 2, Parker 5, Kissinger 4, Maack 2, Craven 0.
