LHS boys play pair of weekend games

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys gained confidence during the weekend by splitting a pair of basketball games against Johnson County Central and Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

Johnson County Central 55, Louisville 44

The Lions traveled to Tecumseh on Friday night for a matchup with the Thunderbirds. Louisville remained close to JCC in the first half. Chase Savage paced the team’s offense with 12 points in the opening 16 minutes. He canned two treys and went 6-of-6 at the free-throw line.

A pair of baskets from Kole Albert kept Louisville within 31-26 at halftime. Cash Biesterfeld produced three baskets in the third quarter to make the score 42-35, but JCC pulled away in the final stretch. The team made seven late free throws to clinch the victory.

Biesterfeld guided Louisville with 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Savage collected 12 points, four assists and two rebounds for the Lions, and Albert secured nine points, seven rebounds and one assist in the game.

Gavin Pierce produced two points, three assists and three rebounds. Sam Luellen had three points, one rebound and one assist, Alex Sorensen scored three points and Daniel Hoefener grabbed two rebounds. Westyn Larson had one rebound and one assist, Cody Hrdy tallied one rebound and Connor Linke helped the team on defense.

Louisville 7 19 9 9 – 44

Johnson CC 11 20 11 13 – 55

Louisville (44)

Savage 12, Luellen 3, Pierce 2, Biesterfeld 15, Albert 9, Sorensen 3, Linke 0, Hoefener 0, Larson 0, Hrdy 0.

Louisville 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32

The Lions got off to a flying start on offense against Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Saturday. Louisville sank ten baskets in the first quarter to take a 24-5 lead. Biesterfeld and Sorensen combined for 14 points and Luellen, Pierce and Larson all added baskets.

The team expanded the halftime margin to 37-13. Hoefener drained a pair of shots and Linke, Pierce, Hrdy and Albert each wrote their names in the scorebook. Both teams netted 19 points in the second half to create the final margin.

Biesterfeld generated a double-double night of 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Pierce delivered 11 points, four rebounds and one assist, and Luellen collected six points, four steals, two assists and one rebound.

Sorensen pocketed eight points, one assist and one steal for the Lions, and Hoefener contributed four points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal. Savage ended the evening with five assists, three steals and two rebounds, Larson had five points and one rebound and Linke produced five points and one assist.

Albert collected three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hrdy chipped in three points, three steals and one rebound in the victory.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 5 8 13 6 – 32

Louisville 24 13 9 10 – 56

Louisville (56)

Savage 0, Luellen 6, Pierce 11, Biesterfeld 11, Albert 3, Larson 5, Sorensen 8, Linke 5, Hoefener 4, Hrdy 3.