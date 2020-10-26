LHS boys run in state contest

KEARNEY – Six Louisville boys traveled to the central part of the state Friday afternoon for the biggest cross country race of the season.

Louisville placed 15th in the Class C State Meet with 244 points. Jaxson Barnes, Eric Heard, Talon Ball, Ty Euans, Chase Savage and Scott Blumer competed against more than 100 runners from across Nebraska.

The Lions took part in one of the coldest state races in recent history. Temperatures remained in the low 30s throughout the afternoon and wind chills dipped into the 20s.

Barnes led Louisville with an 80th-place time of 18:38.07. Heard placed 82nd in 18:39.62 and Ball was 84th in 18:41.94. Euans (19:28.38, 107th), Savage (20:58.98, 115th) and Blumer (21:46.60, 118th) added times for the Lions.

Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker dominated the race with a winning time of 15:22.10. Pierce senior Mason Sindelar (15:53.87) and St. Paul junior Conner Wells (16:43.81) finished second and third.

Class C Boys Team Results