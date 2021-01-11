LHS girls battle Broncos on court

BROKEN BOW – Mullen kept the Louisville girls from capturing a victory on Saturday afternoon with a furious scoring attack in the final quarter.
The Broncos produced 21 points in the last eight minutes of their 44-27 triumph. The teams played the third game of the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Broken Bow High School. Eight of the top girls basketball programs in the state gathered for games in the morning and afternoon.
Louisville (7-6) kept University of Nebraska-Kearney recruit Samantha Moore in check throughout the first half. The Lions held Mullen’s leading scorer to just three points in the opening 16 minutes. That allowed LHS to remain tied with the Broncos at 15-15 at the break.
Both teams continued to elevate their defenses in the third quarter. Both sides forced contested shots on the perimeter and in the paint. Mullen (10-2) finished the period with a 23-21 edge.
Moore solved Louisville’s defensive puzzle in the final eight minutes. She collected 13 points in the period to lead Mullen’s 21-point explosion. The Broncos used her baskets to create the final 44-27 margin.
Moore guided Mullen with 21 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block. Taylor Svoboda had ten points and three rebounds and Shelby Welsh and Brooke McCully each grabbed six rebounds. Kylie Licking added three points, five boards and three assists for the Broncos.
Mullen’s only losses this season have come by a combined six points. The team fell to Valentine 32-28 and Maywood-Hayes Center 42-40 in December. Nine of Mullen’s ten victories have come by double digits.
McKenzie Norris helped Louisville with ten points, three rebounds and two assists. Ella Johnson collected six points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block, and Avery Heilig tallied seven points, two rebounds and two assists.
Jaylin Gaston secured two points and four rebounds and Jennifer Katz had one point, three steals and one rebound. Lauren Votta tallied one point and three rebounds, Sagan Leach made one rebound and Lea Kalkowski made one steal. Lexi Hans added one pass deflection for the team.
Louisville 5 10 6 6 – 27
Mullen 6 9 8 21 – 44
Louisville (27)
Norris 2-6 5-6 10, Hans 0-2 0-0 0, Heilig 3-9 0-0 7, Votta 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 3-8 0-4 6, Katz 0-5 1-4 1, Leach 0-2 0-1 0, Gaston 1-2 0-0 2, Kalkowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-35 7-17 27.
Mullen (44)
Welsh 2-7 1-4 5, Coble 1-5 0-0 2, Moore 8-18 3-3 21, Svoboda 4-11 0-0 10, McCully 1-7 1-2 3, Licking 1-4 0-2 3, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 5-11 44.