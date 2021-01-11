LHS girls battle Broncos on court

BROKEN BOW – Mullen kept the Louisville girls from capturing a victory on Saturday afternoon with a furious scoring attack in the final quarter.

The Broncos produced 21 points in the last eight minutes of their 44-27 triumph. The teams played the third game of the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Broken Bow High School. Eight of the top girls basketball programs in the state gathered for games in the morning and afternoon.

Louisville (7-6) kept University of Nebraska-Kearney recruit Samantha Moore in check throughout the first half. The Lions held Mullen’s leading scorer to just three points in the opening 16 minutes. That allowed LHS to remain tied with the Broncos at 15-15 at the break.

Both teams continued to elevate their defenses in the third quarter. Both sides forced contested shots on the perimeter and in the paint. Mullen (10-2) finished the period with a 23-21 edge.

Moore solved Louisville’s defensive puzzle in the final eight minutes. She collected 13 points in the period to lead Mullen’s 21-point explosion. The Broncos used her baskets to create the final 44-27 margin.