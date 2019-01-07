LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls passed a challenging test Saturday with a comeback victory over Syracuse.
The Lions rallied from a 25-21 halftime deficit to stop the Rockets 48-43. Louisville won its sixth game in a row and claimed its sixth home victory this year.
Fans in the LHS gym watched two of the top teams in Class C-1. Louisville (11-1) has scored more than 40 points in every game this season and has won eight times by double digits. All three of Syracuse’s losses have come against ranked opponents. The Rockets (8-3) lost to defending Class D-2 state champion Falls City Sacred Heart and perennial Class C-1 power Wahoo before meeting the Lions.
Syracuse put its foot on the scoring accelerator in the second quarter. The team produced 19 points in the period to take a halftime lead. That momentum shifted once the schools returned to the court. Louisville went on a 12-3 run in the third period to regain the driver’s seat in the game.
The Lions used an aggressive offense to collect multiple trips to the free-throw line. Louisville finished 19-of-27 from the stripe during the day and sank several key attempts in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Winkler helped the Lions with 16 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections. Avery Heard snagged eight rebounds and added four points, one steal, one assist and one pass deflection, and Meagan Mackling tallied 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and four pass deflections.
Faye Jacobsen poured in nine points, four rebounds, one steal, one block and one pass deflection. Lauryn Kalkowski drew one charge and posted four points and two pass deflections, and Maia Johnson had one point, four rebounds and one pass deflection.
Olivia Zahn helped Louisville with one point, two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. McKenzie Norris added defensive work for the team against the Rockets.
Louisville will play three games later this week. LHS will travel to Fort Calhoun Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game and will journey to Lincoln Christian for a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday. The Lions will then host Omaha Skutt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a battle of ranked teams. Louisville is ranked fourth in Class C-1 and Omaha Skutt is rated fourth in Class B.
Syracuse 6 19 3 15 – 43
Louisville 11 10 12 15 – 48
Louisville (48)
Winkler 3-14 8-10 16, Mackling 3-6 7-9 13, Kalkowski 1-5 1-3 4, Heard 2-6 0-0 4, Jacobsen 4-6 1-1 9, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Zahn 0-0 1-2 1, Norris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-37 19-27 48.