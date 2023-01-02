LHS girls earn second place in home tournament

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls collected silver medals this week with a second-place result in a home tournament.

The Lions hosted the Louisville Holiday Tournament on Thursday and Friday. Louisville rallied past Nebraska City in the first round and competed against Ogallala in the championship game.

Louisville 44, Nebraska City 36

The Lions raced ahead of the Pioneers after the break. Louisville held NCHS scoreless for a 6:04 stretch of the third quarter to take a 31-28 lead. The team then scored 13 points in the final period to win.

LHS head coach Matt Shelsta said the Lions overcame a slow start to the game. The team had defeated Nebraska City 37-23 on Dec. 8 but trailed for most of the first half on Thursday. NCHS went ahead 9-3 in the first five minutes and maintained a 23-21 lead after two periods.

“We challenged them at halftime,” Shelsta said. “Our attitude just wasn’t there in the first half, and we needed to change that if we were going to win. We acted nonchalant and uninspired out there, and Nebraska City came out and played well at the beginning. It’s tough to beat a team twice in a short amount of time, and Nebraska City deserved to be ahead at halftime.

“With that being said, we did a much better job in the second half. The girls competed well and did a lot of good things against them. We forced turnovers and converted them into easy buckets, we ran our offense well and we gave a much better effort overall.”

Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson drained a 3-pointer on the team’s first trip to make it 26-21, but the Pioneers would not score again until the clock reached 1:15. Louisville forced ten turnovers in the meantime and converted several of those chances into points. Ella Aaberg’s free throw at the 4:05 mark tied the game at 26-26, and a drive by Ella Culver with 15 seconds left made it 31-28.

Louisville increased its lead to 40-30 with a 3-pointer by Aaberg, consecutive baskets by Sagan Leach and a baseline jumper from McKenna McCaulley. Nebraska City moved within 40-36 with 3:29 to play, but LHS prevented any additional scoring damage. McCaulley’s short jumper and two free throws from Leach created the final margin.

Aaberg produced 16 points, four steals, two rebounds and one assist for the Lions. Bennett collected four points, seven steals and five rebounds, Leach tallied seven points and six boards and Culver posted seven points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Mira Fosmer helped the Lions with two points, five rebounds and two assists. McCaulley collected four points, three boards, one assist and one steal, and Emma Yardley finished with four points and three rebounds. Allie Hiatt added defensive minutes for the team.

Nebraska City 13 10 5 8 – 36

Louisville 10 11 10 13 – 44

Louisville (44)

Aaberg 5-16 2-7 16, Bennett 1-8 2-2 4, Leach 2-9 3-6 7, Culver 2-6 2-2 7, Fosmer 1-2 0-0 2, McCaulley 2-7 0-1 4, Yardley 2-5 0-0 4, Hiatt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 9-20 44.

Ogallala 50, Louisville 30

Louisville challenged Ogallala throughout the first half. The Lions (4-5) matched the intensity of OGHS and stayed within 15-13 after eight minutes.

OGHS (7-2) collected several baskets in the second quarter to take a 28-21 halftime lead. The team began to assert control on the defensive end after the break. Ogallala held Louisville to nine second-half points to claim the championship.

Bennett guided Louisville with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals. Fosmer produced three points, six rebounds and two assists, Culver posted ten points and two rebounds and Leach generated six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Yardley blocked five Ogallala shots and added four rebounds, one point, one assist and one steal. Aaberg finished with three points, three assists, one rebound and one steal, and McCaulley collected two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.

Nola Nelson hauled in one rebound and Hiatt, Faith Hillabrand and Breanna Wulf saw court time for the team.

Ogallala 15 13 10 12 – 50

Louisville 13 8 4 5 – 30

Louisville (30)

Aaberg 3, Bennett 13, Leach 0, Culver 10, Fosmer 3, McCaulley 0, Yardley 1, Hiatt 0, Nelson 0, Hillabrand 0, Wulf 0.