SYRACUSE – The Louisville girls squared off against a ranked opponent Saturday afternoon during a trip to Syracuse.
The Rockets stopped the Lions 48-31 in the Highway 50 showdown. Syracuse (9-1) played disciplined defense against LHS throughout the game. The team limited Louisville to just four free throws during the afternoon.
Louisville (5-8) also did well defensively in the contest. The team held Syracuse to its third-lowest point total of the season. The Rockets, ranked eighth in Class C-1, have surpassed 50 points in seven of their ten games. The squad defeated Wilber-Clatonia 64-17 the previous week and stopped Johnson County Central 66-25 in early December.
Syracuse relied on a second-quarter surge to win. The Rockets rallied from an 8-6 deficit to double up Louisville 20-10 at halftime. The team increased the gap with 18 points in the third quarter.
Jaylin Gaston helped the Lions with seven points, three rebounds and one pass deflection. McKenzie Norris contributed four points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and two pass deflections, and Jennifer Katz produced eight points and one rebound.
Faye Jacobsen collected two points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block. Lauren Votta had two points, one rebound and one assist, Sagan Leach scored two points and made one steal and Erin Stohlmann posted two points and one assist.
Lea Kalkowski scored four points and made one assist and Bailey Houchin hauled in one rebound for the Lions. Skyler Pollock provided defensive minutes for the team.
Louisville 8 2 13 8 – 31
Syracuse 6 14 18 10 – 48
Louisville (31)
Norris 1-8 1-2 4, Pollock 0-4 0-0 0, Kalkowski 2-5 0-0 4, Votta 1-1 0-0 2, Jacobsen 1-2 0-0 2, Katz 3-5 0-0 8, Leach 1-3 0-0 2, Gaston 3-3 1-2 7, Stohlmann 1-2 0-0 2, Houchin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-33 2-4 31.