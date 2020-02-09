ADAMS – The Louisville girls gained momentum for the final stretch of the season Friday night with a dramatic victory over Freeman.
The ninth-seeded Lions defeated fifth-seeded Freeman 43-39 in the Silver Division of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. The teams met for the first time this season in Freeman’s gym.
The schools remained close throughout the game. Louisville relied on several baskets from Faye Jacobsen to storm ahead 13-7 in the first quarter. Freeman rallied in the second period and knotted the scoreboard at 18-18 by intermission.
Freeman (9-9) took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter but watched Louisville go up 41-39 with under a minute to play. The Lions (9-11) had several free-throw chances rim out before making a defensive stand with ten seconds left.
Louisville hauled in a rebound and Freeman fouled Skyler Pollock with 4.5 seconds left. Pollock buried both free throws to give the Lions a four-point edge. The team kept Freeman from scoring on the final possession to win the game.
Louisville found a large amount of success in the paint against Freeman. LHS finished 11-of-17 inside the arc during the game. The Lions added five 3-pointers and six free throws in the victory.
Jacobsen helped Louisville with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jennifer Katz played a key role on both ends of the court with five points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. McKenzie Norris posted five points, two assists and one rebound and Pollock tallied five points, two rebounds and one steal.
Lauren Votta ended the night with two points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Sagan Leach contributed six points and four boards and Jaylin Gaston had two points, three rebounds and one assist.
Louisville will continue the campaign Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. game at Raymond Central. The team will return home Feb. 14 for a 6 p.m. contest against Centennial.
Louisville 13 5 9 16 – 43
Freeman 7 11 11 10 – 39
Louisville (43)
Norris 2-7 0-0 5, Pollock 1-4 2-2 5, Katz 2-6 0-2 5, Votta 1-2 0-0 2, Jacobsen 7-8 4-8 18, Leach 2-7 0-1 6, Gaston 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-36 6-13 43.