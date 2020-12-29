LHS girls roll past Rams in home tournament

LHS then scored on its first three attempts of the second quarter to create a 27-7 edge. A fast-break layup from Norris and a late free throw by Lea Kalkowski put Louisville up 39-18 at halftime. The team added six points in the first three minutes of the third quarter to erase all doubt about the game’s outcome.

Johnson said he has been impressed with the team’s overall depth this season. Nine girls are in the regular rotation and all 12 varsity members have the ability to make key contributions. He said that will be especially helpful because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Depth is important every year, but it’s even more so this year because you never know who might be sick or injured or quarantined,” Johnson said. “We’ve been able to play a lot of girls this season, and that’s been super valuable for everything that we want to do. Not only has it helped in terms of game planning, but it’s given a lot of the younger girls a chance to gain confidence.”

Athletes on the bench remained engaged in the game for all 32 minutes. Bench players cheered when members of the starting five scored baskets, and the starters returned the favor when they were sitting down. Johnson said that type of attitude will make a difference for the team throughout the year.