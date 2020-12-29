LHS girls roll past Rams in home tournament

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes put Ralston in a winter weather warning on the basketball court Monday night with a blizzard of points against the Rams.
The Lions created a snowfall of productive moments during a 74-32 triumph. Louisville raced out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter and built a 39-18 edge at the break. All 12 girls who suited up for the Lions saw court time in the Louisville Holiday Tournament contest.
LHS head coach Wally Johnson said players were excited to spend time together again after the five-day statewide Christmas moratorium. The team held a light practice in the morning before returning to the high school for the tournament game.
“I thought we played well today,” Johnson said. “You never know how things are going to go in that first game back, but our effort was really good. Sometimes I think the best place for them to be is with each other, because there’s an accountability factor that goes into that. They like being around each other and they make sure everyone is doing their part to help the team.
“I think you saw that today. Everyone looked like they were focused on what they needed to do, but they also had a lot of fun out there.”
Louisville used points from Lauren Votta, Avery Heilig, Ella Johnson and Jaylin Gaston to take an early 10-5 lead. The Lions churned out an avalanche of points in the next four minutes. Points from Johnson, Heilig and McKenzie Norris boosted the gap to 19-5, and a 3-pointer from Heilig in the closing seconds made it 22-7.
LHS then scored on its first three attempts of the second quarter to create a 27-7 edge. A fast-break layup from Norris and a late free throw by Lea Kalkowski put Louisville up 39-18 at halftime. The team added six points in the first three minutes of the third quarter to erase all doubt about the game’s outcome.
Johnson said he has been impressed with the team’s overall depth this season. Nine girls are in the regular rotation and all 12 varsity members have the ability to make key contributions. He said that will be especially helpful because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Depth is important every year, but it’s even more so this year because you never know who might be sick or injured or quarantined,” Johnson said. “We’ve been able to play a lot of girls this season, and that’s been super valuable for everything that we want to do. Not only has it helped in terms of game planning, but it’s given a lot of the younger girls a chance to gain confidence.”
Athletes on the bench remained engaged in the game for all 32 minutes. Bench players cheered when members of the starting five scored baskets, and the starters returned the favor when they were sitting down. Johnson said that type of attitude will make a difference for the team throughout the year.
“The bench did a nice job of staying active and keeping that energy going,” Johnson said. “They’ve all bought into that mindset. When you get people making noise for the players who are out on the floor, it becomes contagious, and soon everybody’s into the game.
“It’s definitely something that’s a positive thing for us. I firmly believe that it helps when everyone has energy and everyone’s active in what’s going on. When you get that positive cycle of energy going on the bench, it benefits the entire team. These girls have done a great job this year of making that happen.”
Norris (17), Heilig (15) and Johnson (13) scored in double figures for Louisville. Gaston and Jennifer Katz each posted six points, Votta and Kalkowski each had four points and Leach and Sophie Korytowski each had three points.
Lexi Hans tallied two points, McKenna McCaulley chipped in one point and Erin Stohlmann helped the Lions with her defensive work.
Louisville played Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Wednesday night. The Lions will travel to Plattsmouth on Jan. 5 for a 5 p.m. matchup. Louisville will then host Syracuse for a Parents Night game at 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
Ralston 7 11 5 9 – 32
Louisville 22 17 19 16 – 74
Louisville (74)
Norris 17, Katz 6, Hans 2, Heilig 15, Votta 4, Kalkowski 4, Leach 3, Johnson 13, Gaston 6, Stohlmann 0, Korytowski 3, McCaulley 1.
Ralston (32)