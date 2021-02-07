LHS girls win road matchup

HOOPER – Stingy defense proved to be a successful strategy for the Louisville girls on Friday afternoon against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The Lions held LV/SS to ten points in the final 24 minutes to win 28-20. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder scored ten points in the first quarter but Louisville’s defense took over after that. The Lions limited LV/SS to just four combined points in the middle two quarters and yielded six points in the final period.

Ella Johnson gave the Lions production in the paint with a double-double. She collected 12 points, ten rebounds, four steals, one block and two pass deflections. McKenzie Norris led the team’s perimeter attack with nine points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and two pass deflections.

Lexi Hans helped Louisville with three rebounds, two assists, one block and two pass deflections. Lauren Votta posted two points, two rebounds and three steals, and Jennifer Katz collected three rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections.

Jaylin Gaston pocketed two points, three rebounds and one steal, Lea Kalkowski tallied three points and two rebounds and Sagan Leach delivered three rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections. Avery Heilig gave the Lions defensive minutes during the game.