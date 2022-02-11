LHS protects home court against Eagles

LOUISVILLE – Louisville painted a winning picture on the basketball court Friday night by sinking plenty of attempts in the lane.

The LHS boys defeated Arlington 57-51 in a Parents Night game. Louisville dominated the Eagles down low with 34 combined points from Harrison Klein, Kole Albert and Cash Biesterfeld. Arlington played the game without the services of 6-foot-5 senior Barrett Nielsen, which allowed Louisville to have more close-range chances at the basket.

“We knew that with number 30 (Nielsen) being out of the lineup we’d have a size advantage, and Kole, Harrison and Cash made that pay off for us,” Louisville head coach Adam Vogt said. “It’s probably one of the first times all year that we’ve been taller across the board in the post, so we felt we could do some good things down there.”

Vogt said the team’s passing played a key factor in the outcome. Biesterfeld, Sam Ahl, Sam Luellen and Eric Heard all made assists during the evening. The team began many trips trying to get the ball inside, and if Arlington clogged the lane then the Lions made kickout passes for perimeter attempts.

“That inside-outside approach worked well for us,” Vogt said. “We tried to establish that early on because we felt if they did something to take away the post, then our guards would be ready to go to make their perimeter shots. I was pretty pleased with the way our guys passed the ball tonight.”

Klein kickstarted the team’s offense with six straight points to begin the game. Heard’s 3-pointer created a 9-2 edge for the Lions, and consecutive post moves by Albert kept the score 15-11 in Louisville’s favor. Heard then drained a 3-pointer from the right wing at the buzzer to create a 26-15 halftime cushion.

The Lions (10-12) increased the gap to 32-18 on a layup by Heard with 5:20 left in the third quarter. Arlington (8-13) pulled within 38-28 before LHS regained momentum.

The team’s veteran leadership then came through after an injury forced the Lions to change their lineup in the fourth quarter. Klein stepped into the small forward spot for the first time this winter, Biesterfeld and Albert handled the post positions and Heard, Luellen and Iyn Hoefener saw time at the guard roles.

“The boys did a great job of handling that situation,” Vogt said. “I don’t think we’ve ever played that particular lineup in a game this year. You look at someone like Harrison, who’s such a smart kid. He was playing our three spot out there, and he’s never done that before, but he made it look like he’s been there the entire season. That type of leadership is something that’s really important for us.”

Arlington came within 54-47 with 1:18 to play, but the Lions kept the Eagles at bay in the final stretch. Luellen knocked home three late free throws to ensure the victory.

Klein helped the Lions with 19 points, five rebounds, four steals and one block. Luellen posted ten points and five assists, Albert pocketed ten points and two rebounds and Heard tallied eight points, four rebounds and one assist.

Ahl generated five points and three assists and Biesterfeld netted five points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. Hoefener gave the team defensive minutes and Jaxson Barnes, Tyler Euans, Chase Savage, Gavin Pierce and Will Josoff all saw court time.

Louisville will resume the season Friday, Feb. 18, with a home game against Elmwood-Murdock. The schools will begin varsity action at 7:30 p.m.

Arlington 7 8 13 23 – 51

Louisville 11 15 12 19 – 57

Louisville (57)

Ahl 2-7 1-2 5, Heard 3-6 0-2 8, Luellen 2-7 5-6 10, Klein 7-10 5-5 19, Biesterfeld 2-4 1-2 5, Hoefener 0-1 0-0 0, Albert 4-4 2-4 10, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Euans 0-0 0-0 0, Pierce 0-0 0-0 0, Savage 0-0 0-0 0, Josoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-39 14-21 57.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.