LHS runners head to Lincoln Lutheran Invite

LINCOLN – Louisville athletes competed against a large number of schools Thursday during the Lincoln Lutheran Invite.

The Lions made their way to Pioneers Park for girls and boys cross country races. The Louisville girls had no team score and the LHS boys placed sixth with 102 points.

Mira Fosmer highlighted Louisville’s day with a fourth-place finish. The LHS senior crossed the tape in 21:48.60 to earn her sixth medal of the season. She broke the 22-minute mark for the fifth time this fall.

Jager Barnes led the Louisville boys with a 20th-place time of 19:46.91. The LHS freshman broke the 20-minute mark for the sixth time this season.

Louisville will compete in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet on Thursday, Oct. 6. NCC teams will travel to Ashland Memorial Stadium for league races. Varsity girls are scheduled to run at 4 p.m. with the varsity boys race to follow.

Girls Team Results

Tri County 40, Cornerstone Christian 44, Omaha Concordia 48, East Butler 51, Johnson County Central 76, Lincoln Lutheran 80, Yutan 99, College View Academy, Lincoln Christian, Louisville, Wahoo no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Brekyn Kok (CCS) 20:49.73, 2) Sawyer Benne (LLHS) 20:56.07, 3) Isabelle Peters (TRI) 21:16.90, 4) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 21:48.60, 5) Faith Jipp (OCN) 22:23.87, 6) Evelyn Baker (TRI) 22:31.00, 7) Eva Georgoulopoulos (YUT) 22:35.85, 8) Madison VanLandingham (JCC) 23:00.80, 9) Reese Kozisek (EBT) 23:28.83, 10) Natalie Sherman (CCS) 23:33.99, 11) Abbey Matthew (OCN) 23:54.66, 12) Gianna Hike (CCS) 24:07.27, 13) Malorie Spatz (EBT) 24:28.95, 14) Abbie Drewes (TRI) 24:30.64, 15) Haley Sebranek (EBT) 24:36.65

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 21:48.60 (4th), Londyn Hilliard 31:56.32 (40th)

Boys Team Results

Cornerstone Christian 28, Lincoln Lutheran 34, Omaha Concordia 44, Tri County 71, Lincoln Pius X 84, Louisville 102, Yutan 125, East Butler 130, Johnson County Central 158, Lincoln Christian 190, Wahoo 234, Archbishop Bergan 255, College View Academy no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Justin Sherman (CCS) 17:17.41, 2) Logan Lebo (LLHS) 17:42.97, 3) Benjamin Ehrenberg (CCS) 17:48.22, 4) Carter Siems (TRI) 17:58.48, 5) Ashton Hughes (CCS) 18:03.35, 6) Brady Franzen (LLHS) 18:03.92, 7) Carter Holtmeier (TRI) 18:26.66, 8) Avery Dieckman (OCN) 18:41.73, 9) Payton Day (OCN) 18:52.95, 10) Hayden Huskey (JCC) 18:55.46, 11) Will Olson (OCN) 19:11.64, 12) Quinn Trutna (LLHS) 19:13.25, 13) Nolan Timm (YUT) 19:15.08, 14) Grant Stowell (LLHS) 19:20.39, 15) Lane Bohac (EBT) 19:20.97

Louisville Varsity Results

Jager Barnes 19:46.91 (20th), Christian Hilliard 19:52.36 (25th), Waylan Haworth 19:52.89 (26th), Chase Savage 20:21.13 (31st), Nathan Carr 21:02.62 (39th), Dametre Moxey 21:17.31 (45th)

Louisville Junior Varsity Results

Easton Fiala 20:32.24 (7th), Jace Ostblom 20:42.33 (11th), Lincoln Heins 21:00.29 (15th), Connor Linke 22:15.57 (30th), Braden Soester 23:14.34 (38th), Evan Schmieder 23:48.40 (40th), Jacob Hrabik 23:57.02 (42nd), Evan Pierce 24:38.00 (44th), Coltyn Larson 28:21.66 (55th)