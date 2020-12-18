LHS, WWHS wrestlers compete at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – Athletes from Louisville and Weeping Water posted winning performances on wrestling mats Thursday during their trip to Fairbury.

The Lions and Indians joined wrestlers from six other schools at the Fairbury Girls Invite. Weeping Water earned the team championship with 61 points and Louisville tied for sixth with 12 points.

Weeping Water soared to the top of the scoreboard with multiple medalists. Riley Hohn (103 pounds) and Raelyn Wilson (124) each captured individual titles with their work. Hohn generated a pair of pins during her championship run, and Wilson pinned all four of her opponents to clinch her crown.

McKenzie Regler (109) and Makayla Regler (124) each earned silver medals for the Indians. Louisville’s Daysha Jones pocketed a second-place medal with her efforts at 154 pounds.

Team Results

Weeping Water 61, Creighton 34, Wahoo 30, Centura 20, Beatrice 16, Johnson County Central 12, Louisville 12, Fairbury 11

Louisville Results

154 – Daysha Jones (2nd)