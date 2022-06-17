Lightning halts baseball game in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth and Tecumseh were locked in a close battle for more than four innings on the baseball diamond Thursday night.

Lightning strikes kept the two Senior Legion teams from enjoying the rest of their league matchup.

Plattsmouth and Tecumseh had their game stopped by lightning in the top of the fifth inning. Plattsmouth was leading 2-1 and Tecumseh had one runner on base with one out.

Fans at Blue Devil Park watched both teams play crisp baseball through the first four innings. Plattsmouth went ahead of the Chieftains with a solo run in the bottom of the first. Gage Olsen drew a one-out walk and swiped second base to get into scoring position. Trent Elshire drove him in with a two-out double down the left-field line.

Tecumseh (10-5) fought back with a game-tying sequence in the fourth. Trey Holthus drilled a double to the gap in right-center and moved to third on an infield grounder by Andrew Richardson. He raced home on a wild pitch.

Plattsmouth (8-4) regained a 2-1 edge in the bottom half of the inning. Tecumseh looked like it would continue its momentum by making a double play at the start of the frame. Gabe Villamonte gave Plattsmouth energy by drawing a walk and sprinting to second and third on consecutive wild pitches. T.J. Fitzpatrick gave Plattsmouth the lead with a RBI single to left.

Umpires saw a lightning strike appear in the sky to the west and sent players to their dugouts in the fifth inning. Fans left the field as a large storm system moved into the area. It produced rain and dozens of lightning strikes for the rest of the evening.

Plattsmouth starting pitcher Sam Campin kept Tecumseh’s powerful offense in check during his 4 1/3 innings on the mound. He registered seven strikeouts and struck out the side in the third inning. He limited Tecumseh to two hits.

Caden Hinton collected one single and one walk, Fitzpatrick produced two singles and Olsen and Villamonte each had one walk and one run. Elshire connected on one double and Clayton Mayfield had one sacrifice bunt and one walk.

Campin generated three defensive assists and Olsen and Max Waters each made one defensive assist. Waters ended the fourth inning by making a diving stop at second base and throwing out a runner.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to begin the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament next week. The team will play Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Nehawka Ball Diamond. The tournament will continue on Friday, June 24, and Sunday, June 26.

Tecumseh 000 10 – 1 2 0

Plattsmouth 100 1x – 2 4 0

