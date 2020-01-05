LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys followed the wishes of many financial advisors Friday night by stocking a diverse portfolio of names in the scoring column.
The Lions dominated Malcolm 62-36 in the LHS gym. Nine Louisville players posted points in the game and the team scored in double figures in all four quarters. Those efforts helped Louisville bank a league victory in convincing fashion.
“I’m very happy with the way the guys played tonight,” LHS head coach Adam Vogt said. “This was our most complete game of the season so far. We played extremely well on both ends of the floor and we had a lot of energy out there. It was great to watch the guys have a lot of success.”
Malcolm (4-5) and Louisville (3-6) both showcased successful offenses in the first quarter. The Lions scored on their final eight trips of the opening stanza to build a 15-11 lead. Malcolm used a pair of 3-pointers from Maclain Beach to stay within striking distance early on.
LHS turned its defensive intensity into points during the second quarter. The Lions forced eight turnovers and made five steals in the period. Two of the turnovers led to 3-point baskets by Tyler Mackling and Coby Buettner on the other end.
“I thought we did a great job of playing defense tonight and forcing the issue against them,” Vogt said. “They have some good scorers on their team, so we knew we’d have to make them take contested shots and limit the number of offensive rebounds they could get. We did a good job in both of those areas.”
Consecutive assists by Harrison Klein near the end of the first half helped Louisville create a 31-18 lead at the break. The Lions resumed their scoring success in the third quarter. Caleb Hrabik sank a basket on the opening possession and Mackling found Sam Ahl for a 3-pointer one minute later. An assist from Ahl to Hrabik inside made the margin 38-20.
Ahl’s steal and outlet pass to Mackling for a fast-break layup in the final seconds of the quarter boosted the gap to 48-29. The Lions prevented Malcolm from gaining any comeback ideas in the final period. Louisville limited the Clippers to seven points in the last eight minutes.
Louisville ended the game 22-of-41 from the floor (54 percent) and 12-of-15 from the free-throw line (80 percent). The team made assists on 14 of the 22 baskets.
Hrabik (19) and Mackling (17) both finished with double-digit point totals. Hrabik added five rebounds, three assists and one block and Mackling had one rebound, one assist and one pass deflection.
You have free articles remaining.
Klein ended the evening with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Ahl took one charge and produced four points, four assists and five steals, and Buettner tallied six points, three boards and two steals.
Eric Heard collected two points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist, and Talon Ball posted two assists, one rebound, one steal and two pass deflections. Cordale Moxey pocketed two points, one rebound and one steal for the Lions, and Gwyer Leach had three steals, two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection.
Mason Crowell scored two points and made two pass deflections and Clayton Buck had one pass deflection. Treyton Savage contributed defensive minutes for the Lions.
Malcolm 11 7 11 7 – 36
Louisville 15 16 17 14 – 62
Malcolm (36)
Nickel 0, Saltzman 11, Henson 0, Beach 13, Little 2, Frank 3, Johnson 5, Robotham 0, Schweitzer 2, Walters 0, Tallon 0, Cook 0.
Louisville (62)
Mackling 7-10 0-0 17, Ahl 1-1 1-2 4, Heard 1-6 0-0 2, Buettner 2-7 0-0 6, Hrabik 8-9 3-3 19, Klein 1-1 6-8 8, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Crowell 1-2 0-0 2, Buck 0-1 0-0 0, Moxey 1-3 0-0 2, Savage 0-0 2-2 2, Leach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-41 12-15 62.