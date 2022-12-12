Lions battle Bluejays in basketball games

ASHLAND – Louisville traveled to Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday to face the Bluejays in league games.

Ashland-Greenwood 52, Louisville girls 21

The Bluejays relied on defense to take down Louisville. AGHS held the Lions scoreless in the first and third quarters. The team went ahead 24-11 at halftime and expanded the margin in the next eight minutes.

Louisville 0 11 0 10 – 21

Ashland-Greenwood 7 17 14 14 – 52

Ashland-Greenwood 70, Louisville boys 42

The Lions stayed close to AGHS for the first eight minutes. Louisville made several early baskets and trailed 15-11 after the opening quarter.

Ashland-Greenwood pulled away with a 19-5 scoring spree in the second quarter. The team added 36 points after halftime to ensure the victory.

Sam Luellen led Louisville with 15 points. Cash Biesterfeld posted eight points, four rebounds, three blocks and one assist, and Chase Savage collected eight points, two assists and one board.

Alex Sorensen contributed five points and one assist, Kole Albert had four points and two rebounds and Daniel Hoefener had two points, two rebounds and one assist. Gavin Pierce tallied two points and two rebounds and Cody Hrdy, Westyn Larson, Dametre Moxey and Connor Linke saw court time.

Louisville 11 5 12 14 – 42

Ashland-Greenwood 15 19 19 17 – 70