Lions battle Bluejays in football matchup

ASHLAND – Louisville stayed close to undefeated Ashland-Greenwood for three quarters Friday night.

The Bluejays kept the Lions from pulling ahead on the scoreboard with a flurry of points in the final period.

Ashland-Greenwood avoided Louisville’s upset bid with a 47-14 triumph in Ashland. The Bluejays (8-0) repeated their high-scoring outputs from previous games. AGHS has posted 21 points in every game this season and has crossed the 40-point barrier four times.

Ashland-Greenwood found the end zone twice in the first two minutes of the District C1-2 matchup, but Louisville (3-4) responded to the challenge on the next drive. The Lions ended the series with Harrison Klein’s dive from the 1-yard line with 4:44 left in the first quarter.

Louisville recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and moved into field-goal position. Officials ruled the LHS holder was down when he recovered a bounced snap and tried to run toward the goal line.

The Lions fought back again after AGHS made it 21-7 early in the second quarter. Louisville quarterback Sam Ahl sprinted downfield on a long run and later completed a pass to Brock Hudson inside the 20-yard line. Klein capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run 1:59 before the break.