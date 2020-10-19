Lions battle Bluejays in football matchup

ASHLAND – Louisville stayed close to undefeated Ashland-Greenwood for three quarters Friday night.
The Bluejays kept the Lions from pulling ahead on the scoreboard with a flurry of points in the final period.
Ashland-Greenwood avoided Louisville’s upset bid with a 47-14 triumph in Ashland. The Bluejays (8-0) repeated their high-scoring outputs from previous games. AGHS has posted 21 points in every game this season and has crossed the 40-point barrier four times.
Ashland-Greenwood found the end zone twice in the first two minutes of the District C1-2 matchup, but Louisville (3-4) responded to the challenge on the next drive. The Lions ended the series with Harrison Klein’s dive from the 1-yard line with 4:44 left in the first quarter.
Louisville recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and moved into field-goal position. Officials ruled the LHS holder was down when he recovered a bounced snap and tried to run toward the goal line.
The Lions fought back again after AGHS made it 21-7 early in the second quarter. Louisville quarterback Sam Ahl sprinted downfield on a long run and later completed a pass to Brock Hudson inside the 20-yard line. Klein capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run 1:59 before the break.
Ashland-Greenwood regained some momentum after scoring with 25 seconds to go in the first half. Louisville held AGHS in check throughout the third quarter and the margin remained 27-14. The Bluejays then took advantage of extra scoring opportunities in the fourth quarter to pull away. Louisville lost six fumbles during the evening.
Ahl ran 19 times for 111 yards and completed three passes to Hudson for 24 yards. Klein scored twice and gained 84 yards on 22 rushing attempts. Klein also led Louisville’s defense with seven solo tackles.
Coen Tomanek and Zach Hillabrand each recovered one fumble and made two solo tackles. Hudson collected five solo and two assisted tackles and Clayton Hatfield generated two solo and three assisted stops. Ahl, Cody Hiatt and Cash Biesterfeld each made two solo plays for the Lions.
Louisville will finish the regular season on Friday night with a home game. The Lions will host Raymond Central at 7 p.m.
Louisville 7 7 0 0 – 14
AGHS 14 13 0 20 – 47
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
AGHS – Buller 23 run (Grauerholz kick)
AGHS – Maack 22 pass from Jacobsen (Grauerholz kick)
LOU – Klein 1 run (Ahl kick)
2nd Quarter
AGHS – Buller 16 run (Grauerholz kick)
LOU – Klein 1 run (Ahl kick)
AGHS – Beetison 1 run (Grauerholz kick)
4th Quarter
AGHS – Shepard 23 field goal
AGHS – Buller 40 run (Grauerholz kick)
AGHS – Buller 7 run (Grauerholz kick)
AGHS – Grauerholz 43 field goal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!