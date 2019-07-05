LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water competed against Ashland Tuesday night in a pair of baseball games at Ash Grove Ball Complex.
Ashland 9, Louisville/Weeping Water Juniors 0
Ashland seized firm control of the Junior Legion contest in the second inning. The Bluejays engineered a seven-run outburst to expand their lead from 1-0 to 8-0. The team added a solo run in the fifth.
Ashland pitchers Lane Zimmerman and Maxwell Bendler combined on the shutout. They allowed two L/WW hits and struck out seven Lions. Carter Washburn led Ashland’s offense with three hits and two runs batted in.
Louisville/Weeping Water will wrap up the regular-season portion of the Junior Legion schedule with a doubleheader July 9. The Lions will host Yutan for games beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The team will start action in the Class C Area 3 Tournament July 12. All games in the district tournament will take place at Yutan.
The Class C Area 3 Tournament field will include Louisville/Weeping Water, Malcolm, David City, Valparaiso, Fort Calhoun, Dwight and Yutan. The winner will advance to the Class C State Tournament at DeWitt. State games will take place July 20-24.
Ashland 170 01 – 9 11 2
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 00 – 0 2 2
Louisville/Weeping Water Seniors 6, Ashland 4
The L/WW Seniors brought the home crowd to life in the nightcap with a major rally. The Lions wiped away a 4-1 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The team held Ashland scoreless in the seventh inning to win.
Tyler Mackling had two hits and Avery Heath and Davis Carlson each walked twice for the Lions.
The L/WW Seniors will have 17 days off to prepare for the Class C Area 3 Tournament. The Senior Legion event will take place July 19-23 at North Bend. Syracuse, Malcolm, Louisville/Weeping Water, David City, North Bend and Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg will play for the title.
The district winner will advance to the Class C State Tournament July 27-31. State games will take place at Syracuse Sports Complex.
Ashland 020 002 0 – 4 4 2
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 105 x – 6 6 2