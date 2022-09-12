Lions battle Falcons in Homecoming game

LOUISVILLE – Louisville made a large Homecoming crowd roar Friday night when the Lions returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

DC West athletes created scoring noise the rest of the evening with their work on the field.

The Falcons used their size and strength up front to stop Louisville 41-6. DC West took advantage of short fields in the first quarter and wore down the Lions in the final two periods. The team improved to 3-0 and won on the road for the second straight time.

Louisville head coach Matt Shelsta said the Lions showed signs of progress during the night. The team stopped three DC West drives in the second quarter and went into the break with momentum. The Lions then held the Falcons scoreless for the first eight minutes before DC West began to take control.

“At times we played pretty well,” Shelsta said. “We started the game off with a nice play on special teams, and we did a good job in the second quarter of keeping them off the scoreboard. We’re really young at a lot of spots, and we’re not experienced enough yet to consistently stop a big team like DC West.

“When that happens it can be demoralizing, but our guys gave a great effort the whole game. I’m proud of the way they fought out there from start to finish. We’re still building this program and are going to keep fighting and getting better each week.”

Louisville (0-3) sent a jolt of electricity through the stadium before fans could settle into their seats. Sam Luellen received the opening kickoff and found an open running lane as he flew forward. He raced 75 yards into the end zone for a 6-0 lead.

The Falcons used favorable field position to finish the first quarter up 19-6. The team began three straight scoring drives inside Louisville territory. DC West marched 37, 24 and 22 yards on the series to seize momentum.

“It’s hard to defend a team like DC West for the entire field, so having short fields like that made it more difficult,” Shelsta said. “DC West is a good team. They have a lot of big guys out there, and they took advantage of that early on against us.”

Louisville ran into the locker room with energy after Walker Porter ended DC West’s final drive of the second quarter with a sack. The Lions stopped the Falcons on a fourth-down play early in the third period, but DC West regained the upper hand after that.

The Falcons used a nine-play, 65-yard drive to go up 27-6 at the 3:32 mark of the quarter, and Antwan Wright recovered a fumble at the LHS 20-yard line on Louisville’s next drive. The Falcons cashed in the scoring opportunity with a touchdown pass to create a 34-6 game. The team added a short scoring run with 7:21 left.

Quincy Trent helped Louisville by completing six passes for 40 yards. Luellen made two catches for 32 yards, Cody Hiatt posted five yards on two receptions and Wade Powles caught two passes for three yards. Jack Haecke recovered one fumble and Powles made one sack for Louisville’s defense.

The Lions will continue the season this week with a trip to Norfolk Catholic. The teams are scheduled to begin their game at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field in Norfolk.

DC West 19 0 15 7 – 41

Louisville 6 0 0 0 – 6

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

LHS – Luellen 75 kickoff return (kick no good), 11:48

DCW – Wohlers 5 pass from Bohlen (Wohlers kick), 8:33

DCW – Croom 4 run (kick no good), 4:29

DCW – Wohlers 22 run (pass no good), 2:45

3rd Quarter

DCW – Meairs-Richman 1 run (Croom pass from Bohlen), 3:32

DCW – Wohlers 8 pass from Bohlen (Wohlers kick), 0:43

4th Quarter

DCW – Thiessen 1 run (Wohlers kick), 7:21